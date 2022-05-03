Elon Musk Gets Grilled By La La Anthony Over $44 Billion Twitter Purchase At The 2022 Met Gala

"My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swathe of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter," Musk said during his interview with Anthony, adding, "And that they find it interesting, and entertaining and funny and that it makes their life better."

During the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Musk was suited up and joined by his mother, Maye.

As for his outfit, the Tesla founder said that he was "just following the dress code," which was Gilded Glamour. His model mother brought her A-game, donning a velvet Dior gown with Chopard jewelry.