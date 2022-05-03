Hot Mess or Haute Success? The Met Gala After-Party Outfits That Turned Heads (For All The Wrong Reasons)

The Met Gala is known for drawing some of the biggest stars to celebrate fashion's biggest night, so it may come as no surprise that many celebs continued to deliver style cues well into the evening.

While many fans were going wild over the glam and over-the-top ensembles following the event, others were not as impressed by some of the elaborate sartorial displays.

In case you missed it, this year's dress code was inspired by the trends spanning from 1870 to 1890.

At the time, women’s dresses were full of textiles including "satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles." Essentially, it was the perfect night to go above and beyond, even after the star-studded affair ended.