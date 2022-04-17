Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Sued After Her Dog Allegedly Attacked DoorDash Delivery Driver

Elon Musk’s ex-wife has found herself on the wrong end of a lawsuit. The Tesla founder’s former wife Justine is reportedly being sued by a DoorDash delivery driver who claims her dog viciously attacked her when she was dropping off a food delivery to the 49-year-old Canadian author’s residence, Radar has learned.

In a stirring development that may lead to Justine paying out a hefty settlement, the alleged victim Hayedeh Samadi filed the lawsuit on Friday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County for strict liability, general negligence, battery, and a number of other complaints.