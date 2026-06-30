Elon Musk Rages Over AOC's 'Lies' And Claims She's an 'Actor' — After Rep. Accuses 'A**Hole' Billionaire of 'Gutting Medicaid to Pay for Tax Cuts'

In a viral video, AOC told her audience, "We don't quote, unquote, have the money for a better and improved social safety net because we let a--holes like Elon Musk gut Medicaid and gut Social Security in order for him to pay for, A, his own tax cuts, and B, his own billion dollars in private federal contracts."

AOC was likely referring to Musk's time overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency as appointed by President Donald Trump. The organization performed a sweeping audit of government spending, suggesting areas to slash from the budget.

However, the Trump administration did not make any beneficial changes to Medicaid or Social Security under the advisement of DOGE.

AOC added, "This guy takes billions and billions of your tax dollars, of your public funds. They are robbing us of the tiny slivers of what we have left in our collective public social safety net."

Musk's company, Tesla, does hold contracts in excess of $38billion with the United States government as of February 2025, according to The Washington Post.