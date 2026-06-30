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Home > Politics > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Rages Over AOC's 'Lies' And Claims She's an 'Actor' — After Rep. Accuses 'A**Hole' Billionaire of 'Gutting Medicaid to Pay for Tax Cuts'

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk branded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a 'liar.'

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June 30 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk has defended his work at DOGE after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused him of "gutting" Medicaid.

The 55-year-old Tesla founder was skewered by AOC, 36, who called him an "a--hole" as she dissected his company's contracts with the federal government. Musk denied her claims, branding the New Yorker a "liar," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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AOC Claims 'A--hole' Elon Musk Cut Medicaid and Social Security

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A photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: MEGA

AOC blamed people like Musk for government cuts.

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In a viral video, AOC told her audience, "We don't quote, unquote, have the money for a better and improved social safety net because we let a--holes like Elon Musk gut Medicaid and gut Social Security in order for him to pay for, A, his own tax cuts, and B, his own billion dollars in private federal contracts."

AOC was likely referring to Musk's time overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency as appointed by President Donald Trump. The organization performed a sweeping audit of government spending, suggesting areas to slash from the budget.

However, the Trump administration did not make any beneficial changes to Medicaid or Social Security under the advisement of DOGE.

AOC added, "This guy takes billions and billions of your tax dollars, of your public funds. They are robbing us of the tiny slivers of what we have left in our collective public social safety net."

Musk's company, Tesla, does hold contracts in excess of $38billion with the United States government as of February 2025, according to The Washington Post.

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Elon Musk Denies Claims

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Source: MEGA

Musk claimed AOC was easily debunked through Google.

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In response to AOC's mixed claims, Musk insisted she was playing the role of a puppet.

He wrote on X, "AOC is just an actor. It’s her puppet masters that are the problem. She is spouting insane lies that are disprovable by a Google search, but a lot of people will believe her."

The billionaire's fans ran to his defense, too. One person said, "There are so many people without brains. There are also so many evil people. The evils troll the no-brainers."

Another added, "It really sucks when people go after your credibility by twisting both your motives and the details to make you look like a criminal. I know the feeling. I'm sure it won't have the same impact on you, though."

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Elon Musk Identified Wasteful Fraud in Entitlement

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Musk previously worried about fraud in entitlement spending.

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While changes were not made to Medicaid or Social Security benefits, Musk did publicly target entitlement programs.

During an interview with Fox Business' Larry Kudlow, Musk said, “The waste and fraud in entitlement spending – which is most of the federal spending is entitlements – so, that’s, like, the big one to eliminate. That’s the sort of half-trillion, maybe $6-700 billion a year.”

Trump later offered clarity to Musk's statement. His communications team responded to reports about the interview, commenting, "Lying hacks. He was talking about waste, fraud, and abuse – of which there is $500+ billion every year."

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Elon Musk Steps Away from Government

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A photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Musk is no longer involved in the government directly.

Musk originally vowed to save taxpayers $2trillion. DOGE claimed to slash about $215billion from federal government spending. However, independent estimates only estimate between $55billion and $85billion, according to the Cato Institute.

DOGE was shut down eight months early in November 2025. Musk does not currently hold a presidential-appointed position within the Trump administration after stepping away in May 2025.

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