Pompeo also admitted to having mom guilt over not being there as much as she wants for her family.

"You split into different pieces. You’re no longer just you," the 55-year-old said while on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, but also acknowledged the benefits of being a working mother – she is all about her next TV series: Hulu’s Good American Family.

In the drama, Pompeo plays Kristine Barnett, a Christian mom-of-three who adopts Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism. However, there are big concerns about her age and identity.

“What was exciting for Ellen was that she was with this project from the ground up – and when it came to crunch time, nobody outworked her," an insider said on the role.