EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's Stepdaughter Speaks — Read the Real Story of Hollywood Icon's Tempestuous Richard Burton Romance

"I grew up alongside two of the most famous human beings on earth," shared Kate, 68. "There was no precedent for the kind of attention my dad, Richard Burton, and my stepmom, Elizabeth Taylor, received. Dad was an alcoholic, but in my entire 26 years with this man, until he died in 1984, I maybe saw him drunk five times."

His romance with Elizabeth began on the set of Cleopatra in 1962 when he was married to Kate's mother, Sybil Williams.

Taylor was also married to Eddie Fisher.