Book Revelations: Elizabeth Taylor Was Living in Filth Before Catching Malta Fever During 'Cleopatra' Filming

20th Century Fox is claimed to have paid him six figures to keep Taylor on task, watch her diet, and care for her many dogs.

Fisher said Taylor had a penchant for "popping pills and drinking most of the day," author Roger Lewis wrote in an excerpt from his upcoming novel, Erotic Vagrancy, obtained by Page Six. Fisher, for his part, was reportedly hooked on methamphetamine at the time.

Anticipating a tidy home for one of the biggest Hollywood stars, writer Truman Capote said that he had noticed during a visit that her rooms were "crowded with shedding cats and unhousebroken dogs and a general atmosphere of disorderly paraphernalia."