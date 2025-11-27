EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Planning to Marry in Vegas! British Model 'Pushing for a Surprise Christmas Wedding' After Whirlwind Romance

They were originally talking about having a big glamorous celebration at the Achy Breaky Heart crooner's estate in Nashville until Hurley mentioned she wouldn't be opposed to eloping, so they may opt for a quickie "I do" in Sin City instead.

"Liz has a wild streak and loves the idea of shocking everyone with a surprise wedding," said a source. "She's telling people she's never been happier, and Billy Ray feels the same. They both believe that when something feels this right, there's no point in waiting."

The Grammy winner, 64, credits the 60-year-old British beauty with helping him turn his life around.

"Liz came into Billy Ray's life when he was at rock bottom," the source said.