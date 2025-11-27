EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Planning to Marry in Vegas! British Model 'Pushing for a Surprise Christmas Wedding' After Whirlwind Romance
Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lovebirds Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been talking seriously about getting hitched for months, and now they may not wait to plan a wedding but tie the knot in Vegas over the Christmas holidays, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Billy Ray says he's found his soulmate in Liz and she seems to feel the same way because she's the one pushing for the wedding to happen as soon as possible," an insider said.
Wedding Plans Revealed
They were originally talking about having a big glamorous celebration at the Achy Breaky Heart crooner's estate in Nashville until Hurley mentioned she wouldn't be opposed to eloping, so they may opt for a quickie "I do" in Sin City instead.
"Liz has a wild streak and loves the idea of shocking everyone with a surprise wedding," said a source. "She's telling people she's never been happier, and Billy Ray feels the same. They both believe that when something feels this right, there's no point in waiting."
The Grammy winner, 64, credits the 60-year-old British beauty with helping him turn his life around.
"Liz came into Billy Ray's life when he was at rock bottom," the source said.
Liz 'Saved' His Life
As RadarOnline.com readers know, he was in the middle of an ugly divorce from third wife, Firerose, his family had been torn apart and he was feeling completely worthless.
"He still marvels Liz would even want him in that state, he was such a mess," the source said. "He says she is like an angel who came into his life and saved him."
According to the insider, the Austin Powers actress also helped him salvage his relationship with his pop star daughter Miley Cyrus, 32.
"She straight-up told Billy Ray that he needed to make amends to his daughter. He bristled at first, but ultimately took her advice and it worked," the source added.
Liz Ignoring All The 'Negative' Comments From Pals
Although their relationship is red-hot and heavy right now, people around Hurley wonder what will happen when the honeymoon phase ends.
"They have such opposite backgrounds, when the chemistry dies down, it's hard to imagine they'll find they have much in common," the source said. "But Liz won't hear a word of negativity, she's determined to go full steam ahead."