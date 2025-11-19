Eddie Murphy Reveals Shocking Sex Offer from Hollywood A-Lister on the Night He Turned 21 in Studio 54
Nov. 18 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Eddie Murphy claims he received a shocking sex offer from a Hollywood A-lister on the night he turned 21.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran funnyman, 64, recalled the wild proposal on his new Netflix documentary, titled Being Eddie.
Wild Offer From Oscar Winner
The Beverly Hills Cop star was celebrating his milestone at iconic New York nightclub Studio 54 when an Oscar-winning star made the approach.
He said: "My 21st birthday party I had at Studio 54.
"Yul Brynner, Ten Commandments, he was with his wife and he was like, 'How would you like to go back to my apartment with my wife and I and party?' And I was like, 'Nah, I'm cool!' And I realized as I got older, his wife was smiling. Did he want me to go f--k his wife?"
Murphy joked that the story almost became an outrageous legend of its own if he had accepted their proposal.
"The story would (have) ended better," he quipped. "You know, 'Yeah, I went back to Yul Brynner's and f--ked his wife, and he was watching me going, 'Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!'"
Showbiz Birthday Bash
Brynner died just three years later, in 1985, following a battle with lung cancer.
Although Brynner was married four times over his life, he was not married in 1982, the year Murphy turned 21, leaving it unclear whom the Coming To America star may be referencing.
The documentary also sees Murphy, who is now married to Paige Butcher, opening up about fatherhood and how raising his 10 children transformed him from a self-focused young star into a grounded family man.
Revealing Admission
"My kids are the center of everything," he said. "Before kids it's just about you, once you have kids it's all about them.
"I used to stay up two days sometimes before going to bed. When I met (second wife Butcher), I got more on her schedule, and now we watch two episodes of Seinfeld and go to bed."
The Nutty Professor star shares Eric, 35, with ex Paulette McNeely; Bria, 35, Myles, 32, Shayne, 30, Zola, 25, and Bella, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Murphy; Christian, 34, with ex Tamara Hood; and Izzy and Max with his wife Paige. He also shares a daughter Angel, 18, with Spice Girl Mel B.
Ahead of the documentary’s release, Murphy also sounded off about "fake" Hollywood and explained why he thinks he’s been overlooked by the Oscars.
He ranted: "That’s one of the reasons why I don't go to award shows and stuff, the feeling of being in a room full of famous people who all want to win some trophy, that feeling is such a s--ty feeling.
"Everybody’s dressed and acting and fake … just being in a room full of famous people is just a weird — I don't like it.
" I’ve always liked to stay around the house," Murphy continued. "The people I know that do stand-up comedy … they do it because they love it. They love it. They get something from getting on that stage and feeling the energy and all, and I'm the exact opposite."