Eddie Murphy Reveals Shocking Sex Offer from Hollywood A-Lister on the Night He Turned 21 in Studio 54

The Beverly Hills Cop star was celebrating his milestone at iconic New York nightclub Studio 54 when an Oscar-winning star made the approach.

He said: "My 21st birthday party I had at Studio 54.

"Yul Brynner, Ten Commandments, he was with his wife and he was like, 'How would you like to go back to my apartment with my wife and I and party?' And I was like, 'Nah, I'm cool!' And I realized as I got older, his wife was smiling. Did he want me to go f--k his wife?"

Murphy joked that the story almost became an outrageous legend of its own if he had accepted their proposal.

"The story would (have) ended better," he quipped. "You know, 'Yeah, I went back to Yul Brynner's and f--ked his wife, and he was watching me going, 'Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!'"