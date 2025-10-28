Your tip
Eddie Murphy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's Upcoming 'Pink Panther' Film 'Set to Feature His Bumbling Detective Character Trying to Solve Louvre Robbery'

Photo of Eddie Murphy
Source: MEGA

Eddie Murphy’s upcoming Pink Panther movie will feature his detective solving a Louvre robbery.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

Eddie Murphy is stepping into one of cinema's most beloved comic roles – and RadarOnline.com can reveal this time his Inspector Clouseau is set to face one of Europe's newest and most infamous crimes.

Insiders tell us the 64-year-old actor's upcoming Pink Panther reboot will center on a fictionalized version of the recent Louvre Museum robbery, in which priceless gems were stolen during a daring heist.

The film, currently in pre-production at MGM, will mark Murphy's first portrayal of the hapless French detective – a role made famous by Peter Sellers in the 1960s.

A Modern Twist on a Classic Comedy

Photo of Eddie Murphy
Source: MEGA

Eddie Murphy confirmed he would play Inspector Clouseau in the new Pink Panther movie.

Murphy confirmed the project during an interview on NBC's Today show, telling host Al Roker he would soon begin filming the new Pink Panther movie. "I've already started Shrek 5," he said. "And I'm going to be – I'm Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther."

The new film's plot, according to sources close to the production, will follow Clouseau as he blunders his way through an investigation into the theft of a legendary diamond from the Louvre.

"It's a reimagining of the now infamous heist," said a production insider familiar with the script.

"The heist takes place in Paris, and Murphy's Clouseau is convinced he's on the trail of an international syndicate – but of course, he's mostly chasing his own tail."

Inspired by the Real-Life Louvre Heist

Photo of Eddie Murphy's movie set
Source: MEGA

Four masked thieves broke into the Galerie d’Apollon and stole royal jewels.

In October 2025, four masked thieves used a truck-mounted ladder to break into the Louvre's Galerie d'Apollon and steal eight royal jewels worth almost $100 million.

The heist, lasting barely seven minutes, saw them smash display cases and flee on scooters.

One dropped Empress Eugénie's diamond-and-emerald crown, later recovered but damaged. Two suspects have since been arrested, as France faces outrage over museum security failures.

"Everyone will remember the chaos of that for years," said a former Louvre security consultant. "The thieves were gone within minutes and knew exactly what they were doing."

Murphy’s Bold and Modern Reimagining

Photo of Eddie Murphy's movie set
Source: MEGA

French police arrested two suspects after the $100 million robbery.

Murphy's version of Clouseau will, according to our source, "mix classic slapstick with a global crime-caper feel."

The actor hinted at a new cultural spin on the character, telling Roker when he was asked if the character would still be French: "Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he's Black. He's Black, for sure."

Producers are reportedly eyeing a 2026 release, with filming expected to begin in Paris later this year.

A source close to the project described the film as "part Mission: Impossible, part farce."

"Eddie brings something new – that effortless blend of chaos and charm," the source said. "This isn't just another reboot – it's a reinvention."

Honoring the Classic While Moving It Forward

Photo of Eddie Murphy
Source: MEGA

Murphy said his Clouseau would be French but proudly Black.

The original Pink Panther, released in 1963 and directed by Blake Edwards, followed Sellers's Clouseau as he tried – and failed – to stop a suave jewel thief from stealing the titular diamond.

The series spawned multiple sequels and inspired generations of physical comedy, with actors including Alan Arkin, Roger Moore and Steve Martin later taking on the role.

For Murphy, the project adds to a packed slate that includes the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sequel and the upcoming George Clinton biopic.

"I planned on slowing down, and things just happened," he said. "But when the Pink Panther came up – that's one I couldn't resist."

