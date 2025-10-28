EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's Upcoming 'Pink Panther' Film 'Set to Feature His Bumbling Detective Character Trying to Solve Louvre Robbery'

Eddie Murphy is stepping into one of cinema's most beloved comic roles – and RadarOnline.com can reveal this time his Inspector Clouseau is set to face one of Europe's newest and most infamous crimes.

Insiders tell us the 64-year-old actor's upcoming Pink Panther reboot will center on a fictionalized version of the recent Louvre Museum robbery, in which priceless gems were stolen during a daring heist.

The film, currently in pre-production at MGM, will mark Murphy's first portrayal of the hapless French detective – a role made famous by Peter Sellers in the 1960s.