EXCLUSIVE: Dumpster-Diving Baby Raccoon Saved After Nurse Performed CPR on Critter Who Stopped Breathing After Consuming Booze-soaked Peaches... and Was Given Fluids to Sober Up

A dumpster-diving raccoon that got so trashed on alcohol-fermented peaches it stopped breathing was saved by bighearted Kentucky nurse Misty Combs, who brought the critter back to life with CPR, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've had some pretty crazy days on the job, but nothing like this," said the 21-year health care veteran.

"The entire time, I was afraid it'd come to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies – so I was afraid of that."