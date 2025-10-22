Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Dumpster-Diving Baby Raccoon Saved After Nurse Performed CPR on Critter Who Stopped Breathing After Consuming Booze-soaked Peaches... and Was Given Fluids to Sober Up

A baby raccoon
A baby raccoon was saved after a nurse performed CPR when it stopped breathing from booze-soaked peaches.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

A dumpster-diving raccoon that got so trashed on alcohol-fermented peaches it stopped breathing was saved by bighearted Kentucky nurse Misty Combs, who brought the critter back to life with CPR, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've had some pretty crazy days on the job, but nothing like this," said the 21-year health care veteran.

"The entire time, I was afraid it'd come to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies – so I was afraid of that."

Bizarre Rescue

Kentucky Mist Moonshine was linked to fermented peaches that endangered baby raccoons.
The bizarre lifesaving happened as Combs and a coworker headed to their jobs at Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg and heard a commotion in the parking lot from a nearby dumpster, where a frantic mother raccoon was trying to fish out her children.

"Our health department is right beside Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery, and they had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck," explained Combs.

"I saw that momma and she was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn't know what to do."

Despite her fear of possible rabies, Combs' "motherly instinct kicked in."

The CPR Decision

Misty Combs performed CPR on a raccoon that stopped breathing after eating peaches.
She got a shovel and scooped out one baby, but the other was lying face down at the bottom in water mixed with booze-soaked peaches.

"He was wet and slippery and little bitty, and he stunk," Combs recalled.

Grabbing the critter by the tail, she lifted it out but found it wasn't breathing, so she did what a nurse does – CPR.

"Everybody around was like, 'It's dead, it's not breathing.' It had drowned, and it was full of water; you could feel the water. So immediately, I just started doing CPR on it."

Brought Back To Life

The raccoon saved by Combs was later named Otis after 'The Andy Griffith Show' character.
As a coworker filmed Combs doing chest compressions, which later went viral, the little furball began breathing. Fish and Wildlife officers arrived and took the animal to a veterinarian, who gave it fluids until it was sober.

The raccoon was later brought back to Combs, who named it "Otis," after Otis Campbell, the beloved town drunk in the iconic 1960s sitcom The Andy Griffith Show, and then released it back into the woods.

