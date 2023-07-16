Drugged In China? Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Dined on Psychedelic Mushrooms Before 'Embarrassing' Bow Scandal
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent trip to Beijing, China, has taken an unexpected turn.
Reports suggest that she may have experienced the psychedelic effects of wild mushrooms consumed during a visit to a local restaurant in the Chinese capital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Chinese state media, Yellen indulged in jian shou qing, a type of wild mushroom, during a casual meal at the popular restaurant Yi Zuo Yi Wang on July 6.
The story highlighted Yellen's chopstick skills but failed to mention the unpredictable psychedelic effects associated with the fungi in its native province of Yunnan.
"You thought you were walking straight, but you just fell sideways," one gourmand told the Xinhua state news agency in a report about the shroom's "potent powers" — published only after Yellen departed.
As the investigation continues, officials and experts alike are waiting for an official statement from Yellen's office regarding the incident.
"It was an extremely magical day," the restaurant said of the secretary's visit.
The magic mushroom mishap took place before the Treasury Secretary's "embarrassing" bow on Saturday, July 15.
Yellen committed several diplomatic faux pas during her visit, bowing to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng multiple times without reciprocation.
"Bowing is not part of the accepted protocol," Jerome A. Cohen, an emeritus professor at NYU and expert in Chinese law and government, told the New York Post.
The 76-year-old Treasury Secretary also tripped over Lifeng's name several times, calling him "Vice Premier Hu" as she opened the first official American meeting with the economic chief.
"I strongly believe that the relationship between our two countries is rooted in the solid ties between the American and Chinese people," Yellen said in her brief initial statement, running a finger along her lines as she spoke. "It is important that we keep nurturing and deepening these ties."
She pleaded for the US and China to establish a "healthy economic competition that is not winner-take-all."
"Where we have concerns about specific economic practices, we should and will communicate them directly," she declared.
