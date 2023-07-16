According to Chinese state media, Yellen indulged in jian shou qing, a type of wild mushroom, during a casual meal at the popular restaurant Yi Zuo Yi Wang on July 6.

The story highlighted Yellen's chopstick skills but failed to mention the unpredictable psychedelic effects associated with the fungi in its native province of Yunnan.

"You thought you were walking straight, but you just fell sideways," one gourmand told the Xinhua state news agency in a report about the shroom's "potent powers" — published only after Yellen departed.