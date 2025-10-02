Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore's Love Life Crisis! Pals Worried TV Host's Career is 'Consuming Her' and is Taking a Toll on Finding a New Relationship After Divorce

Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore's love life crisis has been revealed as pals fear career is 'consuming her' after divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Frazzled Drew Barrymore is all work and no play – and friends are urging her to lighten up and make time for fun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beloved on the big screen since debuting in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at age 6, Barrymore left her movie career behind in 2020 for TV and has remade herself as a wildly popular talk show host.

Drew's 'Consuming' Gig

Will Kopelman continues to coparent two daughters as Drew Barrymore's dating life remains stalled.
Source: MEGA

Grateful bosses renewed The Drew Barrymore Show last year through at least 2026 with industry insiders predicting it could continue for years.

But the 50-year-old's small-screen success has eaten away at her personal life.

Her love life is virtually nonexistent and she rarely has time to socialize with old pals, sources said.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Drew's entire life revolves around her TV show and it was never meant to be that way. It's totally consumed her. She loves both making the show and being its most powerful producer behind the scenes.

"But her job, her hobby and her downtime all come down to the same thing – making time for the show. She pours nearly everything she has into it and that's dangerous. Drew has a million friends from her 40 years in show business and she almost never sees any of them anymore."

Dating After Divorce

Industry insiders predicted 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will run beyond its 2026 renewal.
Source: MEGA

As readers know, the Charlie's Angels cutie has struck out on the dating scene since her third marriage, to actor turned art consultant Will Kopelman, ended in 2016. They coparent daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 11.

Barrymore opened up about her lousy love life last year, revealing she'd finally been invited out on a date – only to be kicked to the curb. Insiders say that rejection and others have prompted her to bury herself in work.

TV Success For Drew

Barrymore's focus on production leaves little time for social life.
Source: MEGA

Added an insider: "The good news is, Drew's monomania is paying off.

"She has a truly unique interviewing style that manages to cut through the noise and her show is becoming more culturally relevant with each passing season.

"But her over-dedication to making this show a rock-solid hit has to be taking a toll. How could it not?"

