EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore's Love Life Crisis! Pals Worried TV Host's Career is 'Consuming Her' and is Taking a Toll on Finding a New Relationship After Divorce

Grateful bosses renewed The Drew Barrymore Show last year through at least 2026 with industry insiders predicting it could continue for years.

But the 50-year-old's small-screen success has eaten away at her personal life.

Her love life is virtually nonexistent and she rarely has time to socialize with old pals, sources said.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Drew's entire life revolves around her TV show and it was never meant to be that way. It's totally consumed her. She loves both making the show and being its most powerful producer behind the scenes.

"But her job, her hobby and her downtime all come down to the same thing – making time for the show. She pours nearly everything she has into it and that's dangerous. Drew has a million friends from her 40 years in show business and she almost never sees any of them anymore."