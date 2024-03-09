'Basketball Wives' Star Draya Michele, 39, Announces She's Expecting Baby Girl With 22-Year-Old NBA BF Jalen Green

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have," Draya captioned her Instagram post, revealing she is in her third trimester.

"We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough," Draya wrote. "But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

The Mint Swim founder revealed she is 28 weeks along and is expecting her new addition with 22-year-old Green in May 2024.