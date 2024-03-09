'Basketball Wives' Star Draya Michele, 39, Announces She's Expecting Baby Girl With 22-Year-Old NBA BF Jalen Green
Baby on the way! Basketball Wives star Draya Michele is expecting her third child, and first with NBA star Jalen Green, revealing she is over the moon to be expanding her brood.
The VH1 alum shared her exciting news on International Women's Day, alongside maternity photos showing off her growing baby bump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have," Draya captioned her Instagram post, revealing she is in her third trimester.
"We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough," Draya wrote. "But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."
The Mint Swim founder revealed she is 28 weeks along and is expecting her new addition with 22-year-old Green in May 2024.
Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma kindly congratulated the couple who were seen ringing in his birthday together just last month. "It's up familyyyy," he wrote with a heart emoji.
Pregnancy rumors swirled in January after wearing oversized overalls to a Houston Rockets game while showing support to her beau. Green signed a four-year, $40.8 million contract with the Rockets back in 2021. Draya and Green were first romantically linked last year.
Draya was formerly a regular fixture on Basketball Wives LA from 2011 to 2015, going on to get engaged to Scandrick before they called off their wedding in 2019.
Draya said she now looks forward to becoming a girl mom. She currently has two sons, Kniko, 21, whom she shares with a mystery man, and Jru, 7, whose father is former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.
"Happy #InternationalWomensDay! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades," she shared in her caption.
In the photos, Draya flaunted her newfound curves in a chic pantsuit with the jacket worn open, also posing with a bouquet of flowers.
"It's my superpower," the expectant star continued. "And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it's the privilege of bringing another woman into existence."