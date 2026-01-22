EXCLUSIVE: The 'Absolutely Disgusting' Reason Rap Superstar Drake Ditched No-Holds-Barred Porn Star Lily Phillips
Jan. 22 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal rap superstar Drake has ended his brief relationship with adult entertainer Lily Phillips after becoming alarmed by what sources describe as her "absolutely disgusting" on-camera antics – extreme stunts on her online platform the Canadian artist found deeply unsettling.
Drake's liaison with Phillips, 24, began last summer during his UK tour, when he invited her to dinner after one of his shows in Birmingham, England, in July.
Drake's Romantic Gesture and Social Introduction
Friends said the relationship initially appeared promising, with the rapper, 39, making what one source called "a very romantic gesture" by hiring an entire Italian restaurant for an intimate meal.
But details of Lily's career and her on-camera activities soon became a sticking point for Drake, prompting him to withdraw.
Lily, who now owns a huge property in Cheshire, has cultivated a high-profile presence on subscription platforms.
A U.S. source close to Drake said the rapper was immediately drawn to Phillips when they were introduced socially, explaining: "They met at a party through friends they had in common, and Drake was genuinely curious about her beyond the surface.
"He spent a long time talking to her, asking about her life and background, and came away struck by how personable, open and engaging she was, which is not something he takes for granted."
The insider added: "Once his concert at the Utilita Arena was over, he reached out to her directly on Instagram and invited her into his VIP section.
"It was obvious he was trying to make an impression – he spared no expense and made sure the experience felt special and exclusive for her."
From Infatuation to Unease Over Content
According to our source, the pair then spent time together that night and continued to text frequently in the weeks that followed.
"He was very focused on making sure she enjoyed herself and felt looked after," the insider added. "At the beginning he appeared genuinely taken with her, paying close attention and acting like someone who was clearly infatuated."
However, friends of Drake said the mood shifted once he learned more about Phillips's online content.
The source said: "As he became more aware of the content Lily had put out online, especially some of the more extreme and provocative stunts, he grew increasingly uneasy.
"He was genuinely repelled by parts of it and felt it clashed with his own values, his public image and the sort of lifestyle he wants for himself."
Another insider close to the situation said Drake's concerns were compounded by the attention the content drew on social media.
"He is very conscious of his image and the principles he lives by, and once he fully grasped the scale and nature of what she was sharing online, it left him deeply conflicted," they added.
"It felt wrong to him, even exploitative, and he realized he could not square that with the idea of building anything serious or lasting with her."
Career Clash: Values and Lifestyle Gaps
Friends of Lily have pushed back at the suggestion her work was a factor in the split.
One pal of the porn star's said: "What Lily does online is her livelihood and something she has built on her own terms. She is fiercely independent and unapologetic about that, so it is upsetting to see her judged or dismissed because of the career she has chosen."
A source close to Drake said the split was handled quietly rather than explosively, explaining: "There was no big argument or showdown. He simply came to the conclusion that they were heading in completely different directions, both in their personal lives and professionally.
"After seeing the more extreme elements of her content, he knew it was not something he could endorse or be linked to in the long run."
Amicable Split and Undeterred Ambition
Those close to Drake say he remains focused on his music and upcoming projects and that the split, while amicable in the end, was driven by a fundamental difference in values.
Lily has previously spoken openly about her career and the financial success she has achieved through her online platforms.
Despite her breakup with Drake, sources said she is undeterred and continuing to expand her raunchy online content business.
A mutual friend of the pair said their relationship unraveled once the initial excitement wore off, adding: "There was a spark at the beginning, and they genuinely enjoyed each other's company, but as time went on, their completely different worlds became impossible to ignore.
"When those lifestyle gaps came into focus, it was clear they were never going to be a good fit, no matter the early attraction."