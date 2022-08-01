Rapper Drake Catches COVID Leaves Hometown Fans Hanging As He's Forced To Cancel Big-Name Concert
Uber-popular rapper Drake has revealed he has contacted COVID-19 for the second time, forcing him to cancel a show in his hometown, Radar has learned.
Drake took social media on Monday to share his condition.
“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote.
“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID).”
The post was shared on his Instagram stories.
There was no immediate word for the makeup date for the Toronto show that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
The show was part of a larger concert even that was set to conclude on Monday. Other performers included Nelly Furtado and Chris Brown.
Drake previously said that he had COVID in August 2021.
His diagnosis comes as Canada continues to have strict COVID-19 prevention measures. That includes travelers who must show they are fully vaccinated. Without proof of vaccination, a visitor could be fined $5,000.