'Drag Race' Winner Yvie Oddly Claims Producers Live in Luxury While 'Sleep-Deprived' Contestants Are 'Drastically Underpaid'

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly claimed it took "over a year" to receive her $100k cash prize in a series of explosive tweets, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing that while the show is known for its glitz and glamor, not all is glittering behind the scenes.

"The drag artists are and have ALWAYS been the lifeblood of what makes this franchise great," the season 11 contestant wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, praising what each star brings to the table including the viral "looks, catchphrases, and memes," as well as top-tier reality drama.