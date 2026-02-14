Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2016 Valentine's Day Party After His Child Sex Offense Conviction, Bombshell Email Reveals

In a December 2012 email to media marketing mogul Peggy Siegal, Banfield allegedly wrote: "Won't make the movie..but may try for party..is that still ok? And is your friend Jeffrey still single? Xo Ash."

Epstein privately asked Siegal why Banfield was asking if he was single.

Siegal replied: "Because she is a desperate single sexy smart newly dumped single mom looking for love in all the wrong places. She was married to Stanley Shuman's wife Sydney's cheating son. And you are totally ha nsome [sic]...and smart and have a few bucks. Not a tough call."

Epstein responded: "i didn't think it was for her/ agghh. ill be back on sat in ny. 8th – 12th."

Later in the same email chain, Epstein and Siegal discussed a private screening of Les Misérables with Hugh Jackman and director Tom Hooper.

When Epstein mentioned bringing a "plus one," Siegal instructed: "PLEASE bring age appropriate date with a last name," citing the presence of other high-profile attendees, including Barbara Walters, Howard Stern, and Glenn Close