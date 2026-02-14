Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2016 Valentine's Day Party After His Child Sex Offense Conviction, Bombshell Email Reveals
Feb. 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor-turned-Trump administration official, is under scrutiny after his name appeared in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an email published by the U.S. Department of Justice, Oz seemingly invited Epstein to a Valentine's Day party in 2016, years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution, including from a minor.
'Valentine's Celebration'
The invitation, sent via the e-vite platform Paperless Post on February 1, 2016, was titled "Mehmet & Lisa Oz's Valentines Celebration."
The party's listed location matched the Palm Beach home Oz and his wife, Lisa Oz, purchased for $18 million in 2015, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Epstein's 2008 conviction for sex crimes against minors had already made him a notorious figure, and he served a 13-month sentence in Florida.
Yet, this email suggests he remained in social contact with high-profile figures like Oz, who now leads the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Ashleigh Banfield Email About Jeffrey Epstein
Dr. Oz isn't the only high-profile figure under fire for communicating with the convicted pedophile.
Emails obtained by RadarOnline.com suggest journalist Ashleigh Banfield also reached out to Epstein years after his child sex offense conviction.
'Age Appropriate Date'
In a December 2012 email to media marketing mogul Peggy Siegal, Banfield allegedly wrote: "Won't make the movie..but may try for party..is that still ok? And is your friend Jeffrey still single? Xo Ash."
Epstein privately asked Siegal why Banfield was asking if he was single.
Siegal replied: "Because she is a desperate single sexy smart newly dumped single mom looking for love in all the wrong places. She was married to Stanley Shuman's wife Sydney's cheating son. And you are totally ha nsome [sic]...and smart and have a few bucks. Not a tough call."
Epstein responded: "i didn't think it was for her/ agghh. ill be back on sat in ny. 8th – 12th."
Later in the same email chain, Epstein and Siegal discussed a private screening of Les Misérables with Hugh Jackman and director Tom Hooper.
When Epstein mentioned bringing a "plus one," Siegal instructed: "PLEASE bring age appropriate date with a last name," citing the presence of other high-profile attendees, including Barbara Walters, Howard Stern, and Glenn Close
Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also faced tough questions this week about his connection to Epstein during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing.
Newly released emails suggest Lutnick and Epstein had been in contact as recently as 2018 — contradicting his earlier statement in October that he ended their brief acquaintanceship in 2005.
"I'm glad to be here to make it clear," Lutnick told senators. "I met Jeffrey Epstein when he moved—when I moved to a house next door to him in New York. I met him then. Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall."
Addressing the newly released documents, he added: "Probably the total, and you've seen all of these documents of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him, probably about 10 emails connecting me with him over a 14-year period. I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person, okay?"