Sad Double Heartbreak for 'Love Actually' Star Martine McCutcheon After Split From Husband

The request stemmed from a significant debt owed to LDF Finance, as reported in official public records. This latest financial predicament follows her struggles related to the sale of her stunning Surrey mansion, which she was recently forced to cut the asking price for. This tumultuous chapter in McCutcheon’s life comes not long after she announced the end of her marriage to McManus, her partner of 18 years.

The former couple shares a 10-year-old son named Rafferty, who has reportedly been a "source of solace" during this trying time.

The split, confirmed via McCutcheon's Instagram, was characterized by a sense of mutual respect and care.

Hinting at a desire to remain amicable for the sake of their child, she shared: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision. I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life."