Sad Double Heartbreak for 'Love Actually' Star Martine McCutcheon After Split From Husband

Photo of Martine McCutcheon
Source: MEGA

Martine McCutcheon has seen her personal fortunes plummet.

Profile Image

July 20 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Love Actually actress Martine McCutcheon is navigating turbulent waters once again, as public records confirm she has declared bankruptcy declaration just a year following her breakup with her husband, Jack McManus.

The 49-year-old star has seen her personal fortunes plummet, with court documents revealing an insolvency order issued on March 31, 2023, after a petition for bankruptcy was filed, RadarOnline.com can report.

Martine McCutcheon's Heartbreak

double heartbreak love actually martine mccutcheon split husband
Source: MEGA

Martine McCutcheon recently breakup with her husband, Jack McManus.

The request stemmed from a significant debt owed to LDF Finance, as reported in official public records. This latest financial predicament follows her struggles related to the sale of her stunning Surrey mansion, which she was recently forced to cut the asking price for. This tumultuous chapter in McCutcheon’s life comes not long after she announced the end of her marriage to McManus, her partner of 18 years.

The former couple shares a 10-year-old son named Rafferty, who has reportedly been a "source of solace" during this trying time.

The split, confirmed via McCutcheon's Instagram, was characterized by a sense of mutual respect and care.

Hinting at a desire to remain amicable for the sake of their child, she shared: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision. I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life."

Raven Music Ltd

double heartbreak love actually martine mccutcheon split husband
Source: MEGA

Martine and Jack share 10 year old son Rafferty together.

In addition to her personal struggles, the actress’s business, Raven Music Ltd, faced its own downfall, being officially dissolved last month due to unpaid tax bills, a request initiated by HMRC.

Reports indicate that the company owed more than $235,000 in taxes for the year following February 2022, raising serious questions about McCutcheon's financial management. Despite the mounting pressures and significant debts, McCutcheon has shown remarkable resilience, continuing to project an image of positivity on her social media platforms. Energizing her 635,000 Instagram followers, she recently showcased a day of family fun at Hampton Court River.

Sharing a moment of joy, she penned: "Wow… I needed this more than even I thought! I love being by the water… The UK has SO many beautiful places and in the sunshine, it really does take some beating, doesn't it?"

Bankruptcy

double heartbreak love actually martine mccutcheon split husband
Source: MEGA

This isn't the first time Martine has been declared bankrupt.

This is not the first time that McCutcheon has faced the daunting specter of bankruptcy.

The former pop star and actress agreed to bankruptcy somewhat unexpectedly in 2013 after accumulating debts estimated to be around $251,000, which included a staggering bill to HMRC of approximately $201,000. Remarkably, she was discharged just one year later, managing to find her footing once again in the entertainment industry.

Martine's Properties

double heartbreak love actually martine mccutcheon split husband
Source: MEGA

Martine McCutcheon was forced to slash the price of her stunning Surrey mansion

In recent years, McCutcheon and her ex-husband splurged on a lavish Surrey property, valued at $1.7million, symbolizing a lifestyle that now appears dauntingly out of reach following these financial setbacks.

The former couple listed the home for $2million shortly before announcing their split, indicating an awareness of the changing dynamics in their lives.

