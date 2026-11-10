EXCLUSIVE: Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Terrifying Private Jet Mishap

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg felt his blood run cold when he cheated death after his private jet ran off a Las Vegas runway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway. I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives," the 57-year-old New Kid on the Block said after the incident on Instagram.

"Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster."