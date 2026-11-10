EXCLUSIVE: Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Terrifying Private Jet Mishap
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg felt his blood run cold when he cheated death after his private jet ran off a Las Vegas runway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway. I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives," the 57-year-old New Kid on the Block said after the incident on Instagram.
"Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster."
Wahlberg Reveals Terrifying Moments on Plane
Wahlberg had just performed with his old boy band for the group's Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM hotel and posted a casual selfie while waiting for the plane to take off at Harry Reid International Airport before the near-tragic mishap.
The singer-actor confirmed that the plane skidded off the runway into a fence and narrowly avoided a potentially fatal collision with "heavy" airport vehicles and equipment.
"It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments," the Right Stuff singer wrote.
"The airplane did take some lumps – but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas."
Terrifying Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Emergency
There were eight passengers on board the Dassault Falcon 50 plane bound for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada and an air traffic control recording posted to TikTok seems to have captured the tense seconds after takeoff.
A voice heard on the air traffic control recording of the incident – presumably the pilot's – can be heard urgently shouting: "Aborting! Aborting!" as the emergency vehicles raced to the scene.
A report shared on social media confirmed there were no known injuries – but the airport was forced to initiate a ground stop from 12:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Wahlberg Thanks God After Narrow Escape
Officials had not determined the cause of the near tragedy in the days after the incident, but Wahlberg confessed he's grateful to have survived.
"God covered us... We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, we are not getting up in the air today," he wrote on Instagram. "But we're safe and thankful and all is well."