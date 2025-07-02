EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Trump's 'War on Evil' — How President is Now Taking Aim at China-Mexico Drug Cartel Link

Determined President Donald Trump is declaring war against an unholy Axis of Evil alliance between China and Mexican drug cartels to pull the plug on their devious plot to flood America's streets with deadly narcotics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

International drug trafficking experts believe Chinese operatives are providing tons of synthetic drug-making chemicals to Mexico's notorious Sinaloa cartel to help them manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine specifically targeted for U.S. consumers.

An estimated 200,000 American lives have been lost to fatal drug overdoses since 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"When you look at who dies of fentanyl overdoses, it's mostly young military aged men," said Washington, D.C., insider Leon Wagener. "It's really a sinister plot. They are killing off guys – who if they weren't on drugs, would be on Parris Island training to be Marines who can defend America."