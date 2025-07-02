EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Trump's 'War on Evil' — How President is Now Taking Aim at China-Mexico Drug Cartel Link
Determined President Donald Trump is declaring war against an unholy Axis of Evil alliance between China and Mexican drug cartels to pull the plug on their devious plot to flood America's streets with deadly narcotics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
International drug trafficking experts believe Chinese operatives are providing tons of synthetic drug-making chemicals to Mexico's notorious Sinaloa cartel to help them manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine specifically targeted for U.S. consumers.
An estimated 200,000 American lives have been lost to fatal drug overdoses since 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"When you look at who dies of fentanyl overdoses, it's mostly young military aged men," said Washington, D.C., insider Leon Wagener. "It's really a sinister plot. They are killing off guys – who if they weren't on drugs, would be on Parris Island training to be Marines who can defend America."
Deadly Drug Wave
He added: "We are losing tens of thousands of our finest young men at a terrifying clip."
Earlier this year, Trump unleashed a clandestine armada of military drones and CIA spy planes over the southwestern border to hunt out labs mass-producing the deadly cocktails after attempts to deploy American troops into Mexico were blocked.
"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels," the furious president declared in March.
Sources say there's growing evidence that the Sinaloa cartel is backed by China's communist regime.
On May 30, U.S. border patrol agents seized 50,000 kilos of so-called precursor chemicals used to produce methamphetamines and other drugs at the Long Beach, California, port from a container that originated in China.
In March, officials reported nearly 44,000 kilos of similar chemicals destined for the Sinaloa Cartel were intercepted at the Port of Houston.
A former high-level Drug Enforcement Agency official, who was instrumental in taking down Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, told RadarOnline.com the pact between Mexican outlaws and China can devastate America.
"The alliance is damaging to the United States, to its people, to its culture. It is taking away a significant number of resources from the government to deal with addiction, and the deaths, and it's disrupting our society," the onetime official explained. "China knows it's having a devastating effect on its biggest global rival." However, experts warned the alleged Chi-Mex conspiracy is a second battlefront in the communist regime's plan to annihilate America.
Recently, the feds said they stopped two Chinese nationals – one of whom worked as a researcher at the University of Michigan – from allegedly trying to smuggle a "dangerous biological pathogen" from their native country into the U.S. that has the potential to wipe out our nation's crops and livestock.
'Smash' Vow
Lawmen say suspected agroterrorists Zunyong Liu, 34, and scientist Yunqing Jian, 33, are facing conspiracy and visa fraud charges after allegedly attempting to import the noxious fungus Fusarium graminearum.
Jian is currently in custody, while Liu returned to China.
Sources tell us Trump's administration aims to shut the door on thousands of potential spies seeking to infiltrate America by masquerading as academics by investigating all Chinese student visas pending deep-dive background checks.
The U.S. State Department has vowed to put Chinese students in the U.S. under the microscope to weed out any suspicious characters with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.
Now China appears to be in cahoots with the Sinaloa Cartel, said America's commander in chief may order armed raids into Mexico – despite vehement objections from its president, Claudia Sheinbaum.
"Trump clearly feels something more must be done – and so do I," retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely told RadarOnlince.com.
He added: "If we're going to win this battle, we need to take the fight to them."