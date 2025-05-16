Trump's Biggest Fan? Serial Killer Praises President With 6-Word Message Before Being Executed — After He Claimed He Killed '70 Women'
Just moments before his execution, a Florida serial killer gave President Trump one last shout-out, RadarOnline.com can report.
Glen Rogers, who was also once a short-term suspect in the murders of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, had a special six-word final message for the president before being executed by lethal injection.
'Casanova Killer'
Rogers was known as the "Casanova Killer" as some of his alleged and proven female victims had similar characteristics: ages in their 30s, a petite frame, and red hair.
The 62-year-old previously boasted of killing 70 women, though he was only ever convicted of two murders. He was put to death on Thursday, May 15, for the 1995 slaying of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two he had met at a bar.
Strapped to an execution gurney, Rogers' last words were: "President Trump, keep making America great," before assuring, "I'm ready to go."
The state-administered lethal injection took just 16 minutes, according to witnesses, who said once it began, Rogers hardly moved, only lying still with his mouth slightly open.
BFF Trump
Outside the detention center after the execution, there was some question over the meaning behind that final message.
Randy Roberson, a witness to the injection whose mother was one of the victims, said that Rogers' comment about Trump seemed to confuse people in the room.
"I was like, 'Where did that even come from?'" he said.
His wife, Amy Roberson − also a witness to the execution − said she thought: "What the hell?"
Squeezing The Juice
In 2014, RadarOnline.com revealed Rogers wrote Simpson’s manager, renewing his claims that he was the one who killed Nicole and Goldman.
He first emerged as an alternate culprit after the 2012 Investigation Discovery documentary, My Brother The Serial Killer, when his own brother, Clay Rogers, claimed, "I’m absolutely certain that my brother Glen killed Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. I know my brother did it because I’ve seen proof that he was there."
Rogers, a handyman at the time, met Nicole when he was working on a repair crew at her house in 1994. His brother Clay claimed he called him a few days before the killing, bragging about his new well-off client and promising to take her down.
Clay also maintains that Rogers took a gold angel pin from the home after Nicole’s death and mailed it to his mother in Ohio.
Not Guilty
Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo believed the claim. According to Pardo, creator of the Simpson documentary O.J. Simpson: In His Own Words: "The L.A. Prosecutor and District Attorney have a file in which Rogers confessed, but they gave him a plea deal to get him out of the state...Because they were afraid he would mess up their O.J. thing.
"They arrested him after they arrested O.J. They couldn’t go back and say O.J. didn’t do it now!”
At the time Rogers first made his claims, LAPD spokesman Commander Andrew Smith told CNN: "The LAPD is quite confident that we know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. We have no reason to believe that Mr. Rogers was involved.”