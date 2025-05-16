Trump's Biggest Fan? Serial Killer Praises President With 6-Word Message Before Being Executed — After He Claimed He Killed '70 Women'

Glen Rogers, who was also once a short-term suspect in the murders of O.J. Simpson ’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman , had a special six-word final message for the president before being executed by lethal injection.

Just moments before his execution, a Florida serial killer gave President Trump one last shout-out, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rogers was known as the "Casanova Killer" as some of his alleged and proven female victims had similar characteristics: ages in their 30s, a petite frame, and red hair.

The 62-year-old previously boasted of killing 70 women, though he was only ever convicted of two murders. He was put to death on Thursday, May 15, for the 1995 slaying of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two he had met at a bar.

Strapped to an execution gurney, Rogers' last words were: "President Trump, keep making America great," before assuring, "I'm ready to go."

The state-administered lethal injection took just 16 minutes, according to witnesses, who said once it began, Rogers hardly moved, only lying still with his mouth slightly open.