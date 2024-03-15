GOP Senate Candidate Backed by Donald Trump Blames Intern After Work Email is Linked to Adult Website ‘Looking for Young Guys to Have Fun With’

A GOP Senate candidate backed by ex-President Donald Trump recently blamed an intern after his work email was linked to an adult dating site that sought “young guys to have fun with” and “men for 1-on-1 sex,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising political development to come days before Ohio’s Senate primary election on Tuesday, it was revealed that candidate Bernie Moreno’s work email opened an account on the site Adult Friend Finder back in 2008.