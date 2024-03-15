GOP Senate Candidate Backed by Donald Trump Blames Intern After Work Email is Linked to Adult Website ‘Looking for Young Guys to Have Fun With’
A GOP Senate candidate backed by ex-President Donald Trump recently blamed an intern after his work email was linked to an adult dating site that sought “young guys to have fun with” and “men for 1-on-1 sex,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising political development to come days before Ohio’s Senate primary election on Tuesday, it was revealed that candidate Bernie Moreno’s work email opened an account on the site Adult Friend Finder back in 2008.
According to a bombshell Associated Press report published on Thursday night, the account’s profile sought “young guys to have fun with” and “men for 1-on-1 sex.”
“Hi, looking for young guys to have fun with while traveling,” the profile read.
Moreno’s work email was reportedly linked to the adult dating site via records obtained following a data breach, and information included in the Adult Friend Finder profile – including geolocation data and date of birth – aligned with the geolocation data and date of birth of the Republican Senate candidate.
“Geolocation data indicates that the account was set up for use in a part of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where property records show Moreno’s parents owned a home at the time,” AP reported.
Even more surprising was the revelation that the account’s profile username – nardo19672 – aligned with Bernardo Moreno’s first name and 1967 birth year.
Although AP “confirmed that someone with access to Moreno’s email account created the profile,” the outlet could not “definitively confirm whether it was created by Moreno himself.”
Meanwhile, Moreno’s lawyer claimed that the Adult Friend Finder account was created by a former intern more than 20 years ago as “part of a juvenile prank.”
Moreno’s lawyer also insisted that the GOP Senate candidate from Ohio “had nothing to do with the AFF account.”
Dan Ricci, the former intern who allegedly created the account back in 2008, also claimed that he created the account as “part of a juvenile prank.”
“I am thoroughly embarrassed by an aborted prank I pulled on my friend, and former boss, Bernie Moreno, nearly two decades ago,” Ricci said in a statement.
The profile was last accessed six hours after it was created in 2008, according to AP.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Moreno’s adult dating site scandal came months after ex-President Trump endorsed the GOP Senate candidate for this year’s Ohio senatorial election.
“It’s time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie’s campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important Election in American History,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in December.
“Bernie Moreno, a highly respected businessman from the GREAT State of Ohio, is exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate,” the former president wrote in a second post.
Moreno was forced to delete several anti-Trump posts from social media following the embattled ex-president’s endorsement – including one post where Moreno linked Trump to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.