EXCLUSIVE: The Full Shocking Story of How Donald Trump Saved Kathie Lee Gifford From Demented Stalker – 'He's the Only Reason I'm Still Alive!'

Former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathie Lee Gifford has declared the only reason she's still "live" is President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 71-year-old added Trump saved her and her infant daughter, Cassidy, from a psycho killer who was stalking her.

Right before she was scheduled to host the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in 1993, her late husband, Frank Gifford, got a call from the FBI, who had been alerted about a man who had tortured and raped his aunt and then threatened to attack Kathie Lee next.