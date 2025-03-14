EXCLUSIVE: The Full Shocking Story of How Donald Trump Saved Kathie Lee Gifford From Demented Stalker – 'He's the Only Reason I'm Still Alive!'
Former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathie Lee Gifford has declared the only reason she's still "live" is President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old added Trump saved her and her infant daughter, Cassidy, from a psycho killer who was stalking her.
Right before she was scheduled to host the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in 1993, her late husband, Frank Gifford, got a call from the FBI, who had been alerted about a man who had tortured and raped his aunt and then threatened to attack Kathie Lee next.
We can now reveal the full details of the shocking incident.
The agent told him: "Mr. Gifford, we have a problem. There's this guy... a very, very bad human being.... And he's coming to get your wife."
Not wanting to frighten Kathie Lee, Frank called Trump to explain the situation.
"Frank, don't you worry about it. I've got your girls," Trump assured Frank. He then sent his private helicopter to fly Kathie Lee and Cassidy to his Atlantic City hotel.
Four security guards escorted them to their room – and one guarded the door for their entire stay.
Meanwhile, TV personality Gifford still had no idea a killer had targeted her.
"Nobody said a word to me," she recalled.
It was only when she went to the hotel lobby to get the paper and saw the New York Daily News headline that read: 'Kathie Lee Gifford Death Threat' that she realized the future president had saved her life.
Gifford gushed about Trump: "This is why I will love this man for my whole life."