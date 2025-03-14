Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kathie Lee Gifford
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Full Shocking Story of How Donald Trump Saved Kathie Lee Gifford From Demented Stalker – 'He's the Only Reason I'm Still Alive!'

donald trump saved kathie lee gifford life
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford has revealed how she wouldn't be here if Donald Trump hadn't saved her life.

March 14 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathie Lee Gifford has declared the only reason she's still "live" is President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 71-year-old added Trump saved her and her infant daughter, Cassidy, from a psycho killer who was stalking her.

Right before she was scheduled to host the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in 1993, her late husband, Frank Gifford, got a call from the FBI, who had been alerted about a man who had tortured and raped his aunt and then threatened to attack Kathie Lee next.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump saved kathie lee gifford life
Source: MEGA

Trump helped Gifford after an FBI warning about a dangerous stalker targeting the host.

Article continues below advertisement

We can now reveal the full details of the shocking incident.

The agent told him: "Mr. Gifford, we have a problem. There's this guy... a very, very bad human being.... And he's coming to get your wife."

Not wanting to frighten Kathie Lee, Frank called Trump to explain the situation.

"Frank, don't you worry about it. I've got your girls," Trump assured Frank. He then sent his private helicopter to fly Kathie Lee and Cassidy to his Atlantic City hotel.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump saved kathie lee gifford life
Source: MEGA

Gifford only learned about the death threat after seeing a shocking newspaper headline about it in a hotel lobby.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
monica lewinsky bill clinton resign oval office affair

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton Hit With Brutal Outburst From Oval Office Mistress Monica Lewinsky – Who Says He Should Have Quit Over Their Seedy Affair

alan ritchson matt gaetz schoolyard feud

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Bitter War Between Ripped 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson and Matt Gaetz – And How It 'Definitely Kicked Off in Their SCHOOL Days'

Four security guards escorted them to their room – and one guarded the door for their entire stay.

Meanwhile, TV personality Gifford still had no idea a killer had targeted her.

"Nobody said a word to me," she recalled.

It was only when she went to the hotel lobby to get the paper and saw the New York Daily News headline that read: 'Kathie Lee Gifford Death Threat' that she realized the future president had saved her life.

Gifford gushed about Trump: "This is why I will love this man for my whole life."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.