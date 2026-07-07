Donald Trump, 80, Goes Wild Over Nicki Minaj, 43 — As Prez Calls 'Number One Fan' Rapper 'So Hot' During White House Lunch

He said: "We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense."

Trump continued: "She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody."

The Anaconda rapper later gave her Instagram followers an insight into her day at the White House by posting several photos and videos.

They included a snap of her posing in front of Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame and next to the image of an autopen the Commander-in-Chief installed in place of a portrait of former President Joe Biden.