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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 80, Goes Wild Over Nicki Minaj, 43 — As Prez Calls 'Number One Fan' Rapper 'So Hot' During White House Lunch

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Nicki Minaj 'so hot' during a special lunch at the White House attended by the controversial rapper.

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July 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has continued his infatuation with Nicki Minaj by branding the rapper "so hot" during a lunch at the White House Rose Garden patio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president went wild over the Super Bass hitmaker, 43, during a speech to reporters in which he championed her MAGA links.

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'So Respected, So Hot And So Great'

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picture of Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

The president fawned over the 'Anaconda' hitmaker during speech.

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He said: "We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense."

Trump continued: "She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody."

The Anaconda rapper later gave her Instagram followers an insight into her day at the White House by posting several photos and videos.

They included a snap of her posing in front of Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame and next to the image of an autopen the Commander-in-Chief installed in place of a portrait of former President Joe Biden.

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Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj Again

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Source: MEGA

Trump was equally complimentary of Minaj after her White House appearance in January.

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"Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and Trump in the Oval Office.

Minaj previously visited the White House in January to promote Trump Accounts, the children's investment accounts established by the current administration to help boost financial independence for American kids.

Trump also seemed to be enamored by the entertainer then and brought up her skin and nails unprompted during an address to mark Black History Month, a month after she visited.

"I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin's so beautiful,” he said in February, later obsessing over her nails, saying, “Her nails, her nails. They’re like that long.”

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Nicki Minaj Defends Supporting Trump

picture of Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Minaj lauded Trump at the White House promoting Trump Accounts in January.

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Minaj proudly dubbed herself Trump's "number one fan" while speaking at January's Washington, D.C. event herself, praising yet another MAGA rollout: investment accounts for U.S.-born babies.

She told the crowd at the time: "I am probably the president's number 1 fan, and that's not going to change.

"The hate – or what people have to say – does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

Minaj added: "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The rapper thanked Trump during her United Nations speech.

Minaj has been a vocal supporter and frequent guest of honor during Trump's second term.

Last November, she thanked him while addressing the United Nations about religious violence in Nigeria, opening her speech by saying, "I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria and to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

The following month, she sang the president's praises while onstage with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's annual convention.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj said. "I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope."

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