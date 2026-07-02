EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's MAGA Faithful Trash Late Village People Star Victor Willis For His Massive U-Turn On Supporting 'YMCA'-Mad President

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump's most loyal supporters are now cruelly attacking Willis and his family online due to his change of heart over supporting the Republican president.

Victor Willis spent years publicly objecting to Donald Trump 's use of YMCA at campaign rallies before surprising fans by agreeing to take part in events surrounding the president's second inauguration last year – sparking a wave of cruel trolling over his death from the president's diehard MAGA base.

Victor Willis objected to the political use of his music for years.

One MAGA supporter told us: "People appreciated Victor finally said he recognized what YMCA had become for President Trump, but a lot of us never forgot the years he spent criticizing him. His turnaround came too late for many supporters, and his family deserves all the hatred they are getting as Trump has put a lot of royalty money in their pockets with his love of YMCA."

Another supporter added: "You can't spend years saying you don't support President Trump and then expect everyone to forget because you appear at an inauguration. Some people accepted it, others never did."

Willis had repeatedly distanced himself from Trump during the president's first term. In 2020, he told the BBC: "I don't endorse Trump, I've never endorsed Trump, nor have the Village People."

However, he stunned both critics and supporters when he later agreed to participate in celebrations surrounding Trump's second inauguration, explaining that he believed the band's biggest hit had grown beyond politics.

At the time, Willis said: "Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

The decision divided opinion among both music fans and political supporters.

While many Trump backers celebrated Willis' appearance as an endorsement of the president's broad appeal, others questioned why the singer had spent years objecting to the song's association with Trump before embracing it.