Trump Explodes Over 'Lack of Loyalty': Pardoned Texas Congressman Runs Back to Democrats Days After He and His Wife Escape From Bribery Scandal

The Cuellar case appeared particularly significant to Trump, who has repeatedly argued that the justice system was "weaponized" under President Joe Biden. Trump described the indictment against Cuellar as a "witch hunt", using the same language he applied to the criminal cases against himself.

Trump was convicted last year in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to an alleged hush-money scheme during the 2016 campaign. Although a judge granted him an "unconditional discharge" in January — meaning no jail time, fines or probation — the conviction remains on the books.

Cuellar and his wife had been charged with allegedly accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani state-owned oil company and an unnamed Mexican bank. Trump claimed Cuellar, known as a moderate Democrat, was targeted because of his criticism of Biden's immigration policies.

"For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them," Trump said when announcing the pardon. He added that "Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to 'take out' a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border 'Catastrophe.'"