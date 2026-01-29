How Donald Trump Could End Up Killing the 2026 World Cup — Amid Growing Calls for Fans to Boycott Tournament After ICE Killings

Concerns have escalated following the fatal shooting of protester Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis earlier this month, followed by the death of a second U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, last weekend.

Against that backdrop, prominent voices have urged supporters to avoid traveling to the U.S. altogether.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has publicly backed calls for a boycott after comments from Swiss lawyer Mark Pieth, who has previously worked with FIFA.

Blatter quoted Pieth on X, writing: "For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA! I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup."