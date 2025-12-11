Donald Trump Jr's Social Media Confession: Prez's Son Insists He Manages His Own Accounts and Jokes He Couldn't 'Pay' Someone to Post Such Filthy Material

Don Jr. came under fire earlier this week after sharing a parody cover of a Franklin the Turtle children's book featuring a cartoon photo of Walz in handcuffs, along with the title "Franklin Drives By Tim Walz's House And Calls Him R-------."

While many critics slammed whoever was assumed to be running the 47-year-old's social media accounts, Don Jr. revealed it was all him.

"People ask me, 'Who does your social media?' It’s like, well, do you see my social media?" Don Jr. said in a video interview with his daughter, Kai, whom he recorded for a school project. "Do you think I could actually pay someone to do my social media?

"Like, you’d be sitting on eggshells all day waiting to get fired, because who would post some of this stuff?"