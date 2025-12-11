Your tip
Donald Trump Jr's Social Media Confession: Prez's Son Insists He Manages His Own Accounts and Jokes He Couldn't 'Pay' Someone to Post Such Filthy Material

Donald Trump Jr. has taken total credit for his controversial social media posts.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. has proudly taken credit for his vile social media accounts, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president's son boasted that every controversial post and meme he has shared has come directly from him, including a recent string of attacks calling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a 'r------.'"

Don Jr. Under Fire

The president's son has not been shy about sharing vulgar language and pictures online.

Don Jr. came under fire earlier this week after sharing a parody cover of a Franklin the Turtle children's book featuring a cartoon photo of Walz in handcuffs, along with the title "Franklin Drives By Tim Walz's House And Calls Him R-------."

While many critics slammed whoever was assumed to be running the 47-year-old's social media accounts, Don Jr. revealed it was all him.

"People ask me, 'Who does your social media?' It’s like, well, do you see my social media?" Don Jr. said in a video interview with his daughter, Kai, whom he recorded for a school project. "Do you think I could actually pay someone to do my social media?

"Like, you’d be sitting on eggshells all day waiting to get fired, because who would post some of this stuff?"

Don Jr. on Brushing Aside the Online 'Haters'

He recently stepped up his attacks on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Don Jr. then brushed aside any online haters, saying: "You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are, whether it’s politics or anything, but especially online.

"Like, you have to be authentic. If you're real, they may not like it, but they still respect you. Even if they don't like you, they understand that you’re effective."

He added: "And when you see people flip-flop, and you know, they change their opinion based on the views of others, but not for any real way, but only because they’re getting influenced by the hate campaign, not the truth.

"That’s a problem, and people see that weakness, and they don’t respect it."

Hope Walz Slams Don Jr.

Walz's daughter, Hope, lashed out at Trump's son.

One person who certainly doesn't respect Don Jr. is Walz's daughter, Hope. The 24-year-old sent out a scathing reply to his name-calling on her own social media.

Hope took to TikTok on Monday, December 8, sharing a screenshot of an X post by Don Jr. in which he responded to a video of her father, who claimed people were driving past the Governor's mansion and yelling the "r" word out the window, dubbing the actions "shameful."

"They're not wrong," Don Jr. wrote of the name-callers, receiving plenty of laughing emoji responses from MAGA nation as well as billionaire Elon Musk.

Hope said in her video, "Oh, Don. It is so clear that your dad does not love you, or if there is any love there, it’s not for your compassion, like my dad loves me, but instead your cruelty. That's not love."

Walz and His 'Happy Family'

photo of Tim Walz family.
Hope defended the love she shares with her dad and family.

She continued: "I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swaths of the country in an attempt to make yourself feel better."

"My family and I will always be richer than yours, always because we don’t find joy in this,” she scoffed. "We find joy in each other and spending time together and doing quality, good things for this world together, not tearing other people down."

Hope launched a final salvo at Don Jr., telling him, "Those daddy issues are so, so clear, and I genuinely do feel sad for you. I really hope you get the help you need."

