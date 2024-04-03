Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden Over Transgender Day of Visibility — Vows to Create 'Christian Visibility Day' if Elected in November
Donald Trump trashed President Joe Biden this week after the International Transgender Day of Visibility and Easter both fell on the same day, RadarOnline.com can report. Trump also vowed to create a “Christian Visibility Day” if he is elected in November.
In the latest development to come after President Biden faced backlash for celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter this year, Trump held a rally in Wisconsin in which he ridiculed Biden over the matter.
"What the h--- was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day?" Trump charged during a rally in Green Bay on Tuesday. "Such total disrespect to Christians."
"And on November 5, it is going to be called something else,” Trump continued. “It's going to be called Christian Visibility Day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden did not “declare” Easter Sunday to be the Transgender Day of Visibility. The transgender holiday has been held on March 31 since 2009, and Easter just happened to also fall on March 31 this year.
Still, Biden faced backlash for the fact that both holidays happened to fall on the same day – particularly after he issued a proclamation regarding the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter morning.
“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union – where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” President Biden said.
“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong,” he included. “You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”
Several of President Biden’s most conservative critics – including not just Trump but also Caitlyn Jenner and Vivek Ramaswamy – issued scathing responses regarding the overblown controversy.
Jenner said that she was “absolutely disgusted” that Biden “declared the most Holy of Holy days as Transgender Day of Visibility.”
Ramaswamy called the matter a “slap in the face to every American, whatever their faith.”
As RadarOnline.com explained, President Biden did not declare Easter to be the Transgender Day of Visibility. Next year the Transgender Day of Visibility will, once again, be held on March 31 while Easter will be celebrated on April 20.
It should also be noted that Easter is always celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon which occurs either on or after the spring equinox.
"As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," the White House said in a statement following the holiday backlash.
"Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric,” the White House added. “President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."