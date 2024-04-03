Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden Over Transgender Day of Visibility — Vows to Create 'Christian Visibility Day' if Elected in November

Donald Trump trashed President Joe Biden this week after the International Transgender Day of Visibility and Easter both fell on the same day, RadarOnline.com can report. Trump also vowed to create a “Christian Visibility Day” if he is elected in November.

In the latest development to come after President Biden faced backlash for celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter this year, Trump held a rally in Wisconsin in which he ridiculed Biden over the matter.