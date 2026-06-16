EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Spy Paranoia Deepens — Radar Reveals Real Reason for Prez's Intelligence Community Cull

A senior administration source said: "Trump is very concerned that some of his and his administration's most sensitive conversations may have been captured and will be shared to the public. The possibility has caused real alarm inside the White House."

The source added: "At this stage, there is still uncertainty about exactly what information may have been captured and who might have had access to it, but Trump is convinced there are spies in the White House working against him and is terrified leaks of talk about the Epstein papers and the Iran war could shock the public if they get out."

Excerpts from Regime Change, which is based on more than 1,000 interviews and is due to be published on June 23, contain detailed accounts of discussions involving Trump's second administration, including conversations concerning Iran and files related to the case against pedophile sex trafficker Epstein.

The level of detail in the extracts has prompted questions within the administration about how information from highly sensitive meetings reached the authors.

Independent recording devices are prohibited inside the White House Situation Room, one of the most secure facilities in the federal government, leading officials to examine whether conversations were reconstructed from interviews or whether other methods were involved.