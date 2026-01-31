EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Star Denies 'Inappropriate Conduct' Around Trump After Show's Cast Members Are Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Prez
Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Fresh off our report that some of the stars of Netflix's Members: Only Palm Beach were so "obsessed" with Donald Trump they were nearly "stalking" him, one of the stars of the show, Rosalyn Yellin, has addressed the allegations.
Yellin spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com about the rumors being spread about her and vehemently denied them.
What Did Rosalyn Yellin Say?
Yellin insisted "recent commentary" about her behavior has "created a narrative that simply does not reflect reality."
"For the sake of accuracy, it’s important to note that in Members Only: Palm Beach, I never once say President Trump’s name, unlike some of my castmates who claim otherwise," she told us. "Any implication of obsession, stalking, or inappropriate conduct is entirely unfounded."
While Yellin noted she's "attended public social events" like "many people in Palm Beach," she was insistent she only "shared one celebratory moment on social media."
"That alone does not support the claims being made, despite the lies of anonymous sources," she added.
Accusations About the Women on 'Members Only: Palm Beach'
Before Yellin's response, a source alleged "so many" of the women on Members Only: Palm Beach were "obsessed" with Trump that it was "insane."
"They are so desperate to drop his name as a claim to fame when, at the end of the day, he has no idea who they even are," they claimed.
The insider also claimed the obsession is so intense, several of the women on the show are "practically stalking" the president.
"It's giving desperate and pathetic, and they need to find a new way to get attention rather than using the President of the United States," the source alleged, calling the women out for being "so desperate to use Trump for relevancy."
"It's just not working," our source claimed.
An Account of Rosalyn Yellin's Birthday Celebration at Mar-a-Lago
A source also previously told Radar about an alleged incident at Yellin's birthday celebration at Trump's famous members-only club, Mar-a-Lago, during which the president walked in with the Secret Service.
"He was nice enough because they're so thirsty, the girls," the insider claimed. "Rosalyn was like, 'Mr. President, it's my birthday, can we get a picture?'"
According to the intel, Yellin and costar Romina Ustayev "ran up" to the president.
"He was nice and kind enough and polite enough because she screamed that it was her birthday, and he said, 'Okay, I'll get a picture,'" they explained.
The photo with Yellin and Trump appeared on her Instagram feed with the following caption: "I had the most wonderful birthday celebration at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by dear friends. We were thrilled to see President Trump. He graciously took a moment to greet everyone at my birthday luncheon, waving and saying hello!! Such a memorable experience!! Truly a day to remember!!"
Gale Brophy, who was a "friend of" on Members Only: Palm Beach and Yellin's mentor, was allegedly also at the lunch and had a run-in with the Secret Service.
The source claimed the Secret Service had asked the women to stay in their seats – and all of them complied, except Brophy.
"Gale walked over while vaping... and was removed by the Secret Service," the insider claimed. "Some of the other women were mortified. While she was vaping. It was so embarrassing."