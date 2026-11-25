Donald Trump, 80, 'Uses Hair Patch Kit With Some Kind of Paste' to Conceal Bald Spots, Biographer Michael Wolff Says
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump reportedly has his own presidential patchwork plan to cover up his bald spots, one famous biographer claims, and it involves some kind of mystery paste.
The 80-year-old inadvertently put his thinning hair on full display on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can report, as strong winds disrupted the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony.
Trump Talks Turkey
Trump headed outside to pardon the two turkeys, named Freedom and Feathers, but it turned out the only thing flapping in the wind was his hair. Attendees noted the president's quaff looked "thin, fluffy, and transparent" and in some serious need of upkeep.
But Trump biographer Michael Wolff said a special White House staffer is charged with doing just that.
"He has somebody who's following, and there have been a couple of people over, certainly over the political years, who've carried the patch kit," Wolff said on his Inside Trump's Head podcast. "They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes."
Wolff claimed that the patches are applied with "some kind of paste."
Trump Staffers Have a 'Patch Kit' on Hand
Wolff said that Trump handles much of his hair care himself, but he still has an emergency go-to kit for when things get out of hand.
"He has what are called patches, and they call it the patch kit," Wolff said. "And the patch kit is a little, you know, small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time. And those are applied if needed and necessary. So, the maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years."
Trump's Thin-Skin Over His Thinning Hair
Even Trump has acknowledged his hair-raising problem, telling a crown during a recent rally in San Antonio that he was conscious of his thinning hair.
"Wait a minute, wait a minute, I'm not happy right now," he told the crowd after catching a glimpse of the back of his head on a screen.
"Getting a little bit thin up there, I'm not happy," he continued, repeatedly touching his hair. "This is not good news. Now I'm depressed. I said, 'I look really sharp tonight,' then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good."
Trump Wigs Out on Hairpiece Speculation
But one thing the president maintains is that whatever hair he does have left is all his. Trump has previously pushed back against speculation about his hair, specifically denying allegations that he wears a wig.
During his recent Rose Garden Dinner speech for GOP lawmakers he insisted his hair was real, dismissing rumors about his appearance that stemmed from a windy day at a 2024 rally.
"I don’t wear a wig," Trump said. "That night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long."