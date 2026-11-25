Trump headed outside to pardon the two turkeys, named Freedom and Feathers, but it turned out the only thing flapping in the wind was his hair. Attendees noted the president's quaff looked "thin, fluffy, and transparent" and in some serious need of upkeep.

But Trump biographer Michael Wolff said a special White House staffer is charged with doing just that.

"He has somebody who's following, and there have been a couple of people over, certainly over the political years, who've carried the patch kit," Wolff said on his Inside Trump's Head podcast. "They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes."

Wolff claimed that the patches are applied with "some kind of paste."