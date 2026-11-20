As Radar previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel also noticed Trump's usually blond hair appearing darker, with brown tones marking a departure from his customary look.

During the November 18 episode of his late-night show, Kimmel opened with a pointed visual jab at the president.

"Donald the lame duck is in the Philippines right now attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit," Kimmel began. "The president showed up late to the summit. It was very windy when he got off the plane. And his hair, look at his hair. It appears to be brown now. He's got brown hair."

Kimmel then used special effects to depict Trump's brown hair blowing off his head like a toupee.

The Trump White House has not been a fan of the comedian over the years.

Back in October, spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "Jimmy Kimmel is a talentless hack who continues to beclown himself by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his embarrassing inadequacies."