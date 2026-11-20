Trump's 'Totally Natural and Lifelike' Hair Mocked as Critics Claim Prez Went From Blond to Brunette on Trip to the Philippines
Nov. 20 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump critics once again questioned whether his hair was real after a clip from a recent trip to the Philippines went viral.
The conversation was sparked when Molly Jong-Fast of Vanity Fair reacted to footage of Trump waving both the American and Philippine flags, poking fun at his appearance, RadarOnline can report.
Trump's 'Hair' Blows in the Wind
“President Trump practices Semaphore while his totally natural and lifelike ‘hair’ blows in the breeze and his golden sun-kissed skin shines in the metallic airport lights,” the correspondent quipped in the post.
As Radar previously reported, Trump’s flag-waving drew attention, with some describing the moment as “embarrassing.”
The moment became even more awkward when a blonde woman suddenly stepped in and took the flags back, abruptly bringing the display to an end.
Trump's Hair Color Sparks Debate
“Have we counted how many hair color changes this is in this term???” one user questioned in Jong-Fast’s post.
“Going for a more brownish hair color instead of his normal yellow.😂😂,” another user said.
“What's the story on the brown hair? 🤔,” a third user asked.
“JFC, that's what my 8 yr old grandson does! Such an embarrassment. Let's guess what his hair color will be tomorrow? Blonde? White? Orange to match his skin? Brown?” another user wrote.
Jimmy Kimmel Made Fun of Trump's Hair
As Radar previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel also noticed Trump's usually blond hair appearing darker, with brown tones marking a departure from his customary look.
During the November 18 episode of his late-night show, Kimmel opened with a pointed visual jab at the president.
"Donald the lame duck is in the Philippines right now attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit," Kimmel began. "The president showed up late to the summit. It was very windy when he got off the plane. And his hair, look at his hair. It appears to be brown now. He's got brown hair."
Kimmel then used special effects to depict Trump's brown hair blowing off his head like a toupee.
The Trump White House has not been a fan of the comedian over the years.
Back in October, spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "Jimmy Kimmel is a talentless hack who continues to beclown himself by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his embarrassing inadequacies."
Trump Denies Wearing Wig
Trump has previously pushed back against speculation about his hair, specifically denying allegations that he wears a wig.
During his Rose Garden Dinner speech for GOP lawmakers in September, he insisted his hair was real, dismissing rumors about his appearance that stemmed from a windy day at a 2024 rally.
"I don’t wear a wig," Trump said. "That night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long."