Donald Trump Falsely Claims Roe v. Wade 'Literally' Allowed Women to 'Kill the Baby After Birth'

Donald Trump falsely claimed that Roe v. Wade "literally" allowed women to “kill the baby after birth,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the same rights as people, the former president appeared for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Trump and Hannity discussed the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling and its consequences for couples using in vitro fertilization to start and build their families. Their discussion then turned to abortion.
“You took a strong stand on IVF,” the Hannity host said on Thursday. “Where are you on that, and what is your message to other candidates, and where are you on abortion?”
“So I saw the IVF and a judge in Alabama made a very harsh decision,” Trump responded. “It was very, very tough, and I came out immediately and I said we want to help women.”
“This is fertilization, this is they’re having a hard time having a baby, to put it very simply, and they are helped by clinics and others,” the ex-president continued. “And all of a sudden it was stopped in Alabama, and I put out a very strong statement that we’re totally in favor of it.”
“We want that, we want people to help, we are on the side of women,” Trump added while alluding to a conversation he shared with GOP Senator Katie Britt of Alabama. “Same thing on the abortion issue.”
While the former president admitted that he was for “exceptions” when it came to the need for abortions, he also slammed Roe v. Wade alleging landmark court ruling gave women “the right to kill the baby after birth.”
“I think it’s a very important thing the exceptions,” Trump explained on the episode of Hannity. “I also think that they are the radicals, because they will kill the baby in eight months, nine months.”
“Under Roe v. Wade, they had the right to kill the baby after birth,” the former president added. “I mean, literally, after birth in some cases.”
Trump then cited former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam who, in 2019, supported a bill that would have allowed abortions to be conducted right up until childbirth.
The then-governor faced immediate backlash for supporting the legislature and the bill ultimately failed.
Still, Trump accused Governor Northam of personally “executing a baby” while campaigning against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
“He endorsed a governor of Virginia who not only executed a baby, late-term abortion, but executed a baby because the baby can be born and then you can kill the baby,” Trump said while on the campaign trail four years ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s discussion with Hannity about IVF and abortion happened after the ex-president was accused of “privately” supporting a 16-week national abortion ban.
According to one Trump insider, the ex-president expressed support for a 16-week national abortion ban because 16 weeks is an “even four months.”
“Know what I like about 16?” Trump allegedly said during a conversation regarding the controversial abortion issue. “It’s even. It’s four months.”