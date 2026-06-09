EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's CIA Bloodbath — Prez Planning 'Night of Long Knives' to 'Slaughter Obama and Biden Intelligence Bosses'
June 9 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is preparing a sweeping shake-up of America's intelligence apparatus, ordering the acting director of national intelligence Bill Pulte to begin cutting personnel across agencies the president believes have become "bloated" under previous administrations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's move follows Pulte's surprise appointment as acting director of national intelligence after the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard – giving the former Florida real estate executive oversight of 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI.
Trump Orders Intel Cuts
Trump, who is set to hit 80 on June 14, has made clear he wants the intelligence community dramatically reduced in size and has instructed Pulte to begin the process before a permanent replacement is selected.
Pulte's appointment has already prompted fierce criticism from some Republican lawmakers, although his acting status allows him to avoid Senate confirmation.
A source familiar with the administration's plans said: "The president believes the intelligence agencies expanded too far during the Obama and Biden years and wants trusted leadership to review staffing levels immediately. This is about reducing bureaucracy and removing officials viewed as obstacles to his agenda."
Another insider told us added: "Trump sees Pulte's temporary role as an opportunity to make difficult decisions quickly before a permanent intelligence chief arrives. Make no mistake, a lot of heads appointed during Obama and Biden's time in power are set to roll. This is the equivalent of the US intelligence community's Night of the Long Knives, and will see a lot of careers slaughtered."
Acting Chief Less Shackled
Trump has starkly outlined his desire to shrink the intelligence community. He said: "I'd like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn't be there."
The president later told reporters he wanted Pulte to "start the process" of firing personnel, despite his acting status. Trump argued serving temporarily gave Pulte greater flexibility to carry out reforms.
"You're less shackled," Trump said of Pulte's position. "It sort of gives you more power, you know, for a somewhat limited period of time."
Trump also suggested he would prefer significant changes to be made before a permanent intelligence chief is appointed.
"Frankly, it might be good for him to shake it up before people come," the Republican added.
"Because, if he reduced the size, in conjunction with me… and in conjunction with possibly the person coming in… he can do a lot of the hard work and we wouldn't have to saddle somebody that goes in."
Pulte Given Election Mandate
As acting director of national intelligence, Pulte will oversee intelligence briefings delivered to the president and manage a budget exceeding $100billion across multiple agencies.
The position also grants authority over the declassification of sensitive government documents.
Trump indicated one of his priorities would be reviewing classified material related to the 2020 presidential election and allegations of voter fraud he has continued to raise since leaving office.
"He should look at everything and make a determination," Trump declared.
Gabbard Exits For Husband
Pulte had reportedly been seeking his new role in recent weeks following Gabbard's resignation, which came after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
According to those familiar with discussions between the pair, Pulte assured Trump he would faithfully implement the administration's priorities throughout the intelligence community.
It remains unclear when any reviews have already begun inside intelligence agencies about reducing staff levels.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said: "We look forward to working with Mr Pulte and President Trump on additional initiatives to advance savings and root out deep state bad actors."