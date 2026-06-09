EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's CIA Bloodbath — Prez Planning 'Night of Long Knives' to 'Slaughter Obama and Biden Intelligence Bosses'

Trump, who is set to hit 80 on June 14, has made clear he wants the intelligence community dramatically reduced in size and has instructed Pulte to begin the process before a permanent replacement is selected.

Pulte's appointment has already prompted fierce criticism from some Republican lawmakers, although his acting status allows him to avoid Senate confirmation.

A source familiar with the administration's plans said: "The president believes the intelligence agencies expanded too far during the Obama and Biden years and wants trusted leadership to review staffing levels immediately. This is about reducing bureaucracy and removing officials viewed as obstacles to his agenda."

Another insider told us added: "Trump sees Pulte's temporary role as an opportunity to make difficult decisions quickly before a permanent intelligence chief arrives. Make no mistake, a lot of heads appointed during Obama and Biden's time in power are set to roll. This is the equivalent of the US intelligence community's Night of the Long Knives, and will see a lot of careers slaughtered."