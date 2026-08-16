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Donald Trump Caught Saying 'Camera, Camera' to Karoline Leavitt While Dancing to YMCA, Lip Reader Reveals

split image of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to say 'Camera, camera' to Karoline Leavitt during a rally.

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Aug. 16 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump was caught in a brief exchange with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, with a lip reader claiming to have decoded his comment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The moment came just days after Leavitt announced she would step down at the end of August.

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Donald Trump's Two-Word Remark

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image of Karoline Leavitt filmed Donald Trump as he made his way onto the stage at the Nassau County rally.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt filmed Donald Trump as he made his way onto the stage at the Nassau County rally.

On August 14, Trump took the stage at the Nassau County rally, where he addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran before breaking into a dance to the Village People's "YMCA."

As Trump made his entrance, Leavitt filmed the president and appeared to capture a brief interaction between the two.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump turned toward Leavitt and said, "Camera, camera," per the Irish Star.

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'A Job Well Done'

image of Donald Trump praised Karoline Leavitt during his announcement about her departure.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Karoline Leavitt during his announcement about her departure.

Trump announced Leavitt's departure from the White House on August 12.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" he gushed.

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections," he added.

Trump continued, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024.

"Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!" he concluded.

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'Adventure of a Lifetime'

image of Karoline Leavitt also addressed her decision on social media.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt also addressed her decision on social media.

Leavitt also addressed her departure on social media.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," she wrote.

"I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life," Leavitt added.

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'Bittersweet Decision'

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image of Karoline Leavitt said it was a 'bittersweet decision' to step down as press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said it was a 'bittersweet decision' to step down as press secretary.

The current press secretary said she wanted to focus on being a mother.

"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt shared.

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