Donald Trump Brags the 'Economy Is Booming' Under His 'Leadership' — as He Slams Democrats 2 Weeks After Major Midterm Losses
Nov. 18 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump claimed the "economy" was "booming" in the United States after it recorded its biggest single-day drop in gasoline prices in 18 years.
Although the POTUS, 80, noted the change came after the midterm elections, energy analysts said oil prices had already been falling in the weeks leading up to Election Day, RadarOnline can report.
Trump's Economy Claims
In a Truth Social post on November 16, Trump wrote, "Under my leadership, our Economy is booming! New Businesses created in America have reached ALL-TIME HIGHS – Over 500,000 new Businesses formed every month this year. Unlike the Communists that want to tax our Small Business Owners to “death,” my Administration and Republicans in Congress rewarded them with the Largest Tax Cuts in American History, which EVERY Democrat voted against. I WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!"
In a follow-up post shared a few minutes later, he also boasted about the prices of natural gas as he criticized Democratic policies.
"Despite the United States having the MOST ABUNDANT Supply, and LOWEST COST Natural Gas in the World, Citizens in Blue States like New York have been paying 3X-7X more for Natural Gas due to the costly Anti-Energy Policies pushed by Blue State Governors and Political leaders," he wrote. "We must protect our American Families from these Radical Climate Extremists, they are exploding Energy costs. The Democrat Party wants to ban all Pipelines, all Refineries, and all Fossil Fuels. The great news is that I am working to END the Left's War on Energy Affordability and Energy Security, and I will UNLEASH American Energy Dominance for ALL Americans!"
The next day, he posted reposted from user @Schoenlaw citing a Traders Union report and crediting the administration, “Last week saw the biggest drop in retail gas prices at the pump in 18 years! The blockade is working. Where is the media???Credit President Trump!!!”
Trump replied on November 17, writing, "Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the 'Election?'"
Gas Price Reports
According to a Traders Union article citing energy columnist Javier Blas, on November 11, it recorded the largest single-day decline in U.S. retail gasoline prices in 18 years, and on November 12, it recorded the second-largest single-day drop in that period.
The report did not establish that the combined two-day decline was itself the largest in 18 years.
By November 17, CBS News, citing AAA data, put the national average at $3.78 a gallon – down 3 cents from the prior day and 53 cents from a month earlier, though still 71 cents higher than a year earlier.
GasBuddy had reported a national average of $4.06 on November 12.
Inside Falling Gas Prices
Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy told CBS that oil prices had already been declining in the "run-up" to the November 3 election.
“My read is because there was optimism that after the midterms these problems would be addressed,” he added, referring to market expectations that election results would increase pressure to resolve the Iran conflict.
Other factors included increased tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude falling below $100 a barrel, seasonal drops in driving demand, the switch to cheaper winter-blend gasoline, and elevated gas-station margins.
Tom Kloza of Gulf Oil said stations were earning about 75 cents a gallon versus a more typical 40-cent markup, “Historically, that is too outsized.”
Trump Wants to Lower Cost With Russian Gas
CBS also noted Trump administration measures aimed at easing fuel costs, including expanded access to tax-free red-dyed diesel, opening the door to Russian diesel imports, and a Jones Act waiver intended to ease domestic shipping restrictions.
Those actions form part of the backdrop for Trump’s claim of responsibility, alongside the independent market and seasonal forces cited by analysts.
The sharpest daily retail declines occurred after Election Day, while the broader downward trend in oil prices had begun beforehand.