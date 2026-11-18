In a Truth Social post on November 16, Trump wrote, "Under my leadership, our Economy is booming! New Businesses created in America have reached ALL-TIME HIGHS – Over 500,000 new Businesses formed every month this year. Unlike the Communists that want to tax our Small Business Owners to “death,” my Administration and Republicans in Congress rewarded them with the Largest Tax Cuts in American History, which EVERY Democrat voted against. I WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!"

In a follow-up post shared a few minutes later, he also boasted about the prices of natural gas as he criticized Democratic policies.

"Despite the United States having the MOST ABUNDANT Supply, and LOWEST COST Natural Gas in the World, Citizens in Blue States like New York have been paying 3X-7X more for Natural Gas due to the costly Anti-Energy Policies pushed by Blue State Governors and Political leaders," he wrote. "We must protect our American Families from these Radical Climate Extremists, they are exploding Energy costs. The Democrat Party wants to ban all Pipelines, all Refineries, and all Fossil Fuels. The great news is that I am working to END the Left's War on Energy Affordability and Energy Security, and I will UNLEASH American Energy Dominance for ALL Americans!"

The next day, he posted reposted from user @Schoenlaw citing a Traders Union report and crediting the administration, “Last week saw the biggest drop in retail gas prices at the pump in 18 years! The blockade is working. Where is the media???Credit President Trump!!!”

Trump replied on November 17, writing, "Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the 'Election?'"