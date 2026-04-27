Donald Trump Boasts King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Will Have the Very Best Security' for U.S. Visit after Dinner Shooting as Insiders Reveal Royals Refused to Cancel
April 27 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be protected by a ring of steel when they visit Donald Trump in Washington, days after the president’s latest assassination attempt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal elite snipers and CIA drones will be thrown up around the White House during the visit.
'The Hatches Will Be Battened Down'
Experts have told how Buckingham Palace will be watching anxiously as Charles and Camilla arrive in the U.S. on Monday, despite Trump’s promise the royals "will have the very best security" looking out for them.
Ex-security specialist Richard Aitch told The Sun: "Security will be on another level as to what was originally planned — the hatches will be battened down."
Over the weekend there were growing calls for the visit to be called off due to security concerns as well as the row between Washington and Downing Street amid the Middle East conflict.
Charles Keen For U.S. Trip To Continue
Security expert Anthony Glees said he thought the trip should not have gone ahead at all — and said the King was extremely brave for travelling to the U.S.
Buckingham Palace and U.S. officials held eleventh hour talks to discuss Charles' visit following the assassination attempt.
But royal protection gave the green light shortly after with only "small adjustments" said to be made to the programme.
Charles, 77, who himself survived an assassination attempt 30 years ago and wrote to Trump following Saturday's shooting, was keen for the four-day tour to continue, it is understood.
Trump Slammed For Reaction To Shooting
So much so he’s been branded an "idiot" after he claimed to be "honored" in the aftermath of a terrifying shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The incident unfolded on April 25 at around 8:36 p.m. at the Washington Hilton, where an armed suspect attempted to breach a Secret Service security perimeter outside the ballroom hosting the high-profile event.
Authorities identified the gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement while advancing toward the venue.
The confrontation unfolded just steps from where journalists, politicians, and celebrities had gathered, sending shockwaves through the event.
Hours later, Trump addressed the incident from the White House, where he was questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy.
"There is a report by the New York Post that this assailant assembled his weapon somewhere on site at the hotel. What do you think about that? And, I ask respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?" Doocy asked the POTUS.
Trump responded: "I've studied assassinations, and I have to tell you — the most impactful people, the people that do the most... you look at history, whether it's Abraham Lincoln or others — the people that make the biggest impact are the ones they go after."
"They don't go after people that don't do much. They go after the ones that are doing big things. I hate to say it, but I'm honored by that. I've done a lot. And we've done things that nobody thought possible. This is the hottest country in the world right now," he added.
The response quickly triggered backlash online, with critics accusing Trump of downplaying the seriousness of the attack and centering himself in the chaos.
"He's honored? But we are supposed to take this seriously," one user wrote.
Another fumed: "He wants to spin this like it's some badge of honor — it's disturbing."
"He's such an idiot with all those yes-men around him," a third added, while another commenter blasted the remark as "completely unhinged."
Others pointed to the real-world consequences of the violence, with one writing: "Someone was shot and he's talking about being honored? Unreal."
"Stupid comment by a stupid man," another said. "I'm sure the people caught in the crossfire feel 'honored' too."
A final critic summed up the outrage, posting: "This isn't leadership — it's ego."