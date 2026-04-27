Donald Trump Boasts King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Will Have the Very Best Security' for U.S. Visit after Dinner Shooting as Insiders Reveal Royals Refused to Cancel

So much so he’s been branded an "idiot" after he claimed to be "honored" in the aftermath of a terrifying shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The incident unfolded on April 25 at around 8:36 p.m. at the Washington Hilton, where an armed suspect attempted to breach a Secret Service security perimeter outside the ballroom hosting the high-profile event.

Authorities identified the gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement while advancing toward the venue.

The confrontation unfolded just steps from where journalists, politicians, and celebrities had gathered, sending shockwaves through the event.

Hours later, Trump addressed the incident from the White House, where he was questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy.

"There is a report by the New York Post that this assailant assembled his weapon somewhere on site at the hotel. What do you think about that? And, I ask respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?" Doocy asked the POTUS.