EXCLUSIVE: Don of the Dead — Trump Facing More Fury Over 'Cowardly Afghan Troops' Outrage as He is Urged to Visit Graves of British War Heroes

Trump ignited outrage after babbling on his social media platform America's allies had sent "some troops" to help in the conflict but accused them of staying "a little back" and a "little off" the front lines.

Fury from army chiefs, U.K. political parties, King Charles III – and Trump's former pal, crooner Rod Stewart – appeared to force Trump to roll back on his statement and praise the Brit soldiers sent to Afghanistan as "among the greatest of all warriors."

Stewart, 81, lashed out at his former pal Trump over his original remarks in a social media video in which he branded him a "draft dodger".

It refers to how Trump was called up – or "drafted" – to serve in the Vietnam War in his youth.

Trump got out of the draft by being a student for four of the five times he was called on and obtained a doctor's note for "bone spurs" on the fifth.

A total of 457 soldiers, Royal Marines and aviators were killed in the conflict, sparked by the 9/11 attacks on the US. Prime Minister Keir Starmer branded Trump's comments "insulting and appalling", Prince Harry said Nato troops deserved respect and King Charles was said to have intervened in the row by expressing his "concerns" over Trump's latest outburst.