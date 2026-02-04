EXCLUSIVE: Don of the Dead — Trump Facing More Fury Over 'Cowardly Afghan Troops' Outrage as He is Urged to Visit Graves of British War Heroes
Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing furious calls to apologize for his U.K. troops "cowardice" claim from the families of British soldiers killed in Afghanistan – and is being urged to visit their graves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The furious call came after the stepmother of Private Gareth Bellingham declared she wanted a personal "sorry" from the Republican President.
Trump Afghanistan Remarks Trigger Fury
Trump, 79, recently sparked outrage over his claim Nato troops avoided the front line during the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.
Private Bellingham from Stoke-on-Trent was killed age 22 after being shot in June 2011 while clearing a mine area on patrol in Helmand Province.
His stepmom Kim Bellingham raged about Trump's remarks: "It was extremely hurtful and it's made me very angry."
She stressed Brit soldiers who served in Afghanistan "worked blooming hard" and said all of them needed an apology from Trump.
Soldier’s Stepmom Demands Apology
Mrs Bellingham also blasted: "I'd like to meet Trump – I'd like to take him to Gareth's grave.
"Wise up, get better advisors, come and see the reality of the loss of a child in a conflict."
The grief-torn mom added about her stepson's death: "He'd been called through because someone had been injured under fire, so he died very bravely.
"He was doing his job, he was trying to protect all of his other company."
Mrs Bellingham said to hear ex-reality TV judge Trump said he was among the Nato troops who dodged the front line was "absolutely appalling."
She also branded Trump's recent U-turn on his statements "absolutely too little too late.
Royals and Celebrities Slam Trump
Trump ignited outrage after babbling on his social media platform America's allies had sent "some troops" to help in the conflict but accused them of staying "a little back" and a "little off" the front lines.
Fury from army chiefs, U.K. political parties, King Charles III – and Trump's former pal, crooner Rod Stewart – appeared to force Trump to roll back on his statement and praise the Brit soldiers sent to Afghanistan as "among the greatest of all warriors."
Stewart, 81, lashed out at his former pal Trump over his original remarks in a social media video in which he branded him a "draft dodger".
It refers to how Trump was called up – or "drafted" – to serve in the Vietnam War in his youth.
Trump got out of the draft by being a student for four of the five times he was called on and obtained a doctor's note for "bone spurs" on the fifth.
A total of 457 soldiers, Royal Marines and aviators were killed in the conflict, sparked by the 9/11 attacks on the US. Prime Minister Keir Starmer branded Trump's comments "insulting and appalling", Prince Harry said Nato troops deserved respect and King Charles was said to have intervened in the row by expressing his "concerns" over Trump's latest outburst.
Families Plan Protest Petition
More than 1,100 non-US coalition fighters died in the Afghan conflict. The overwhelming majority of those were from Nato countries – and more than 2,300 members of the US armed forces lost their lives.
A source told us Mrs Bellingham's demand for an apology from Trump may now spark a petition from a group of parents and partners of war heroes to visit their graves and issue a "mass apology" to them over his Afghan outburst.
They said: "Mrs Bellingham is one of many who want a face-to-face with Trump." There has been talk among military families to unleash a petition calling for Trump to visit their loved ones' graves and show he is actually sorry for his remarks.
"This could be on the way to becoming a major public embarrassment for Trump."