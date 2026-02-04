Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Don of the Dead — Trump Facing More Fury Over 'Cowardly Afghan Troops' Outrage as He is Urged to Visit Graves of British War Heroes

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is facing furious calls to apologize for his U.K. troops 'cowardice' claim from the families of British soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is facing furious calls to apologize for his U.K. troops "cowardice" claim from the families of British soldiers killed in Afghanistan – and is being urged to visit their graves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The furious call came after the stepmother of Private Gareth Bellingham declared she wanted a personal "sorry" from the Republican President.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Afghanistan Remarks Trigger Fury

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed that NATO troops avoided the front line in Afghanistan.

Trump, 79, recently sparked outrage over his claim Nato troops avoided the front line during the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

Private Bellingham from Stoke-on-Trent was killed age 22 after being shot in June 2011 while clearing a mine area on patrol in Helmand Province.

His stepmom Kim Bellingham raged about Trump's remarks: "It was extremely hurtful and it's made me very angry."

She stressed Brit soldiers who served in Afghanistan "worked blooming hard" and said all of them needed an apology from Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Soldier’s Stepmom Demands Apology

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The stepmother of Private Gareth Bellingham demanded a personal apology from Donald Trump.

Mrs Bellingham also blasted: "I'd like to meet Trump – I'd like to take him to Gareth's grave.

"Wise up, get better advisors, come and see the reality of the loss of a child in a conflict."

The grief-torn mom added about her stepson's death: "He'd been called through because someone had been injured under fire, so he died very bravely.

"He was doing his job, he was trying to protect all of his other company."

Mrs Bellingham said to hear ex-reality TV judge Trump said he was among the Nato troops who dodged the front line was "absolutely appalling."

She also branded Trump's recent U-turn on his statements "absolutely too little too late.

Article continues below advertisement

Royals and Celebrities Slam Trump

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

Sir Rod Stewart branded the President a draft dodger in a social media video.

Trump ignited outrage after babbling on his social media platform America's allies had sent "some troops" to help in the conflict but accused them of staying "a little back" and a "little off" the front lines.

Fury from army chiefs, U.K. political parties, King Charles III – and Trump's former pal, crooner Rod Stewart – appeared to force Trump to roll back on his statement and praise the Brit soldiers sent to Afghanistan as "among the greatest of all warriors."

Stewart, 81, lashed out at his former pal Trump over his original remarks in a social media video in which he branded him a "draft dodger".

It refers to how Trump was called up – or "drafted" – to serve in the Vietnam War in his youth.

Trump got out of the draft by being a student for four of the five times he was called on and obtained a doctor's note for "bone spurs" on the fifth.

A total of 457 soldiers, Royal Marines and aviators were killed in the conflict, sparked by the 9/11 attacks on the US. Prime Minister Keir Starmer branded Trump's comments "insulting and appalling", Prince Harry said Nato troops deserved respect and King Charles was said to have intervened in the row by expressing his "concerns" over Trump's latest outburst.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein EMS

Jeffrey Epstein Death Investigation Photos Show Medics Performing CPR on Sick Pedo — As It's Revealed His Butt Was 'One Inch Off The Floor' After Prison Suicide

Photo of JD Vance

JD Vance Under Fire for Refusing Apology to Alex Pretti's Family Over ICE 'Assassin' Claim — Veep 'Has A Lot of Anger Issues and It Shows'

Families Plan Protest Petition

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The President praised British soldiers as the greatest of warriors in a later post.

More than 1,100 non-US coalition fighters died in the Afghan conflict. The overwhelming majority of those were from Nato countries – and more than 2,300 members of the US armed forces lost their lives.

A source told us Mrs Bellingham's demand for an apology from Trump may now spark a petition from a group of parents and partners of war heroes to visit their graves and issue a "mass apology" to them over his Afghan outburst.

They said: "Mrs Bellingham is one of many who want a face-to-face with Trump." There has been talk among military families to unleash a petition calling for Trump to visit their loved ones' graves and show he is actually sorry for his remarks.

"This could be on the way to becoming a major public embarrassment for Trump."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.