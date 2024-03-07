Dominatrix Who Partied With Prince Harry Sells Royal Underwear to Strip Club Owner 'Trying to Build a Shrine' for $250k
A dominatrix who partied with Prince Harry in Las Vegas over a decade ago claimed she sold the royal's underwear to a San Diego strip club owner for $250k, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carrie Royale, who was allegedly invited to Harry's suite in the Wynn Hotel in 2012, claimed that the Duke of Sussex was wearing black boxers before he stripped naked during a wild night out in 2012.
"I sold Harry's pants for $250,000," Royale told The Sun. "In San Diego, there is a strip club, Exposé, and the owner bought them. He is still trying to build a shrine to Harry as far as I know."
Buyer Dino Palmiotto previously told the Sun that he was bidding on the boxers so that he could own a piece of history. "I want those underpants for my club," he said. A shrine at my club is the perfect home for them."
"They'll always be part of Prince Harry’s story, they are a piece of history," Palmiotto added. "The guy is a hero and an icon and so is his wife. I know they get a lot of criticism but I am a fan."
"I don't see this as disrespectful. It's a reminder of a time when he was the 'fun-loving party prince' and there’s nothing wrong with that," he continued. "There's also nothing wrong with the way he’s more serious-minded these days, too. People evolve and mature. It’s just life. But who doesn’t want a reminder of when they were younger and all about having fun?"
Palmiotto estimated that there "are around a million Brits, or people with British ancestry, here in California and they would love to see them. Harry is always welcome at the club, too, and so is Meghan."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Royale had also threatened on Tuesday to release never-before-seen nude photos of Prince Harry on her OnlyFans account.
"These pictures have never been seen by the public,” the dominatrix told the Sun earlier this week. "I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them."
Royale's OnlyFans profile, which featured a royal crest in reference to her connection with Prince Harry, has since been taken down.
"The creator’s account has been deactivated and they have been banned from the platform for threatening to share non-consensual intimate images," a spokesperson for OnlyFans said.
