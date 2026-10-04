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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Days and Last Wishes Revealed by Family

Dolly Parton's family reveals details of her final days and last wishes she hopes they will respect.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's family reveals details of her final days and last wishes she hopes they will respect.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Country music – and the world – lost a legend when Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in a video statement on Aug. 25, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the I Will Always Love You singer's heartbreaking final days.

Parton was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on the morning of Aug. 21, with "kidney and autoimmune issues."

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Dolly Got Her Affairs in Order

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Dolly Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center days before her death.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Dolly Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center days before her death.

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Her passing reportedly was sudden and a shock to those closest to her despite them knowing she was sick.

Prior to her hospitalization, "Dolly was getting her affairs in order, so she must have known she didn't have much longer," a source revealed.

"Her worst nightmare was that the people she loves would end up fighting over her estate," which is estimated to be worth $650million. "So it was crucial to her that she got every little thing handled in advance legally so there's no room for questions or lawsuits."

The Jolene songbird, 80, had faced a series of medical problems in recent months.

She skipped an Aug. 14 event celebrating a new ride at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., instead appearing in a prerecorded video. In the clip, she told fans she couldn't attend because she was experiencing "a few little health issues" that left her dizzy and dehydrated. "So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying you ain't traveling this week."

Despite not feeling 100 percent – and still reeling from the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025, and her older brother, Coy "Denver" Parton, in July – the 9 to 5 star was hyperfocused on her will, shared the source.

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Dolly Planned to Support Loved Ones and Charities

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Carl Dean's death came as Parton faced health problems and focused on finalizing her will.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Carl Dean's death came as Parton faced health problems and focused on finalizing her will.

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"There were a ton of decisions that needed to be made as it's such a massive estate," said the source. "She had so many charities she wanted to support along with hundreds of people in her circle of family and friends she wanted to take care of."

In making his announcement, Seaver referred to his aunt as "Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he continued. "I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now.

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Dolly Opened Up About Health Struggles

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Bryan Seaver announced his aunt's death in a video Parton had asked him to make years earlier.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Bryan Seaver announced his aunt's death in a video Parton had asked him to make years earlier.

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"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness," he added. "But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

As readers know, Parton suffered an infection because of kidney stones last September and then postponed her Las Vegas residency the following month to undergo a "few procedures," later canceling it entirely.

Just four days before the announcement of her death, she gave what appears to be her final interview, saying: "As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl. You know, this isn't the first time I've had to manage something like this. Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health."

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Dolly Vowed to Keep Working

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Parton's publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that the singer 'died peacefully' in Nashville.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Parton's publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that the singer 'died peacefully' in Nashville.

She added, like the true firecracker she was, "But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn't years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I'm the Queen of Social Media AI.

"Seriously, though, even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'. You know me – as I've often said – I've dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

Parton "died peacefully" in Nashville, her publicist confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press.

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