EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Days and Last Wishes Revealed by Family

Her passing reportedly was sudden and a shock to those closest to her despite them knowing she was sick.

Prior to her hospitalization, "Dolly was getting her affairs in order, so she must have known she didn't have much longer," a source revealed.

"Her worst nightmare was that the people she loves would end up fighting over her estate," which is estimated to be worth $650million. "So it was crucial to her that she got every little thing handled in advance legally so there's no room for questions or lawsuits."

The Jolene songbird, 80, had faced a series of medical problems in recent months.

She skipped an Aug. 14 event celebrating a new ride at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., instead appearing in a prerecorded video. In the clip, she told fans she couldn't attend because she was experiencing "a few little health issues" that left her dizzy and dehydrated. "So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying you ain't traveling this week."

Despite not feeling 100 percent – and still reeling from the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025, and her older brother, Coy "Denver" Parton, in July – the 9 to 5 star was hyperfocused on her will, shared the source.