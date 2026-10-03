EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Collaboration Set to Leave Fans in 'Floods of Tears'

U2 frontman Bono, 66, revealed Parton had been determined to complete the recording despite her illness.

He said: "When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can't even listen to it now."

Bono had previously tried to persuade Parton to collaborate on an Irish folk song, but she instead suggested Torn.

"She said, 'That's a little too Irish for me.' But she said, 'I got this song. It's called Torn, and do you wanna see where you can take it somewhere else, maybe?'" Bon recalled.

Bono then enlisted Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid to help restructure the lyrics before Parton recorded her contribution.

Bono added: "She sang her heart out and I cannot believe that's an 80-year-old woman."

Producer Garret 'Jacknife' Lee said Parton was delighted when she heard the completed track.

He revealed: "She was so proud of her vocal and the recording. We were very nervous that she might not approve, or would be uncomfortable with it, but she loved it."