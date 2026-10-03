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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Collaboration Set to Leave Fans in 'Floods of Tears'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton’s emotional final song is set to leave fans weeping following her death.

Oct. 3 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's final recorded performance is set to leave fans in tears when her collaboration with U2 is released months after her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country music legend, who died at age 80 on August 25, recorded vocals for the song Torn while battling cancer in June.

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Final Vocal Performance Set to Move Fans

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Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's final recording with U2 is set to move fans deeply.

The track will appear on U2's forthcoming album Carnaval De Luz, due for release on November 13, with Interscope Records confirming it is what "has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance."

A music industry source claimed to Radar: "There was already something incredibly powerful about Dolly making the effort to record this while she was ill, but nobody involved could have known exactly what it would ultimately represent. Now it isn't simply another collaboration – it is the last time her fans will hear a new vocal performance from her.

"People are going to listen knowing that Dolly got out of bed while battling cancer because she wanted to sing this song. There is an extraordinary poignancy to that. For generations of fans who grew up with her voice, it will inevitably be an emotional experience and will no doubt leave many of them in floods of tears."

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Bono Reveals Dolly Parton's Determination to Record

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Source: MEGA

Bono said Parton got out of bed to record 'Torn.'

U2 frontman Bono, 66, revealed Parton had been determined to complete the recording despite her illness.

He said: "When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can't even listen to it now."

Bono had previously tried to persuade Parton to collaborate on an Irish folk song, but she instead suggested Torn.

"She said, 'That's a little too Irish for me.' But she said, 'I got this song. It's called Torn, and do you wanna see where you can take it somewhere else, maybe?'" Bon recalled.

Bono then enlisted Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid to help restructure the lyrics before Parton recorded her contribution.

Bono added: "She sang her heart out and I cannot believe that's an 80-year-old woman."

Producer Garret 'Jacknife' Lee said Parton was delighted when she heard the completed track.

He revealed: "She was so proud of her vocal and the recording. We were very nervous that she might not approve, or would be uncomfortable with it, but she loved it."

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Long Friendship Adds Emotional Meaning

Photo of Johnny McDaid
Source: MEGA

Fellow singer Johnny McDaid helped Bono reshape 'Torn' for Parton's vocals.

Parton and Bono had maintained a long friendship.

Earlier this year, he celebrated her 80th birthday with bagpipe players and a cake bearing the message, "Happy Birthday... Love, Bono."

Parton shared footage on Facebook, writing: "Now that's what you call a surprise! This old bag sure feels the love!"

She added: "Thank you, Bono and U2 for making my birthday extra special." Bono said he was still coming to terms with losing his friend.

The Beautiful Day hitmaker said: "It's very moving to have had these intimacies with such a figure. The fact that they're not there now, in any way you can call back, other than through her songs, is very sobering."

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Photo of Stella Parton
Source: MEGA

Stella Parton spoke about her family's grief after sister Dolly's death.

Carnaval De Luz will be U2's first album containing new musical material in nine years.

Parton's sister Stella Parton has meanwhile spoken about the family's grief, saying: "We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well."

Parton rose from poverty in rural Tennessee to become one of country music's defining stars, writing classics including Jolene and I Will Always Love You. A singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist, her decades-long career brought worldwide fame, while her songwriting, distinctive personality, and charitable work created an enduring cultural legacy.

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