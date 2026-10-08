EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Family 'Pushes Ahead With Blockbuster Hollywood Biopic'

"The truly global reaction to Dolly's passing proves one thing: A properly mounted biopic of her life featuring her most famous music would be a massive success, and her heirs have the opportunity to cement her legacy in grand fashion," the insider explained.

"Of course, when Dolly was alive she used the medium of TV movies to extensively tell the story of her childhood. A big-screen treatment would focus firmly on Dolly's adult career, her rise to fame and business success, and her unlikely Hollywood film career that began in the early '80s."

The insider points out there's no shortage of actresses and pop stars who could portray Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

"Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly," the insider said.