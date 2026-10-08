EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Family 'Pushes Ahead With Blockbuster Hollywood Biopic'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Country legend Dolly Parton's family is eager to bring her colorful life to the screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, an entertainment insider confides American Idol alum Carrie Underwood is the hot favorite to play the Jolene singer – but suggests Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney and Hilary Duff are just a few of the talented blond bombshells who could compete for the coveted role.
Dolly’s Life Eyed for Big Screen
"The truly global reaction to Dolly's passing proves one thing: A properly mounted biopic of her life featuring her most famous music would be a massive success, and her heirs have the opportunity to cement her legacy in grand fashion," the insider explained.
"Of course, when Dolly was alive she used the medium of TV movies to extensively tell the story of her childhood. A big-screen treatment would focus firmly on Dolly's adult career, her rise to fame and business success, and her unlikely Hollywood film career that began in the early '80s."
The insider points out there's no shortage of actresses and pop stars who could portray Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.
"Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly," the insider said.
Family to Have Final Say
"But there are plenty of other famous singer-actresses who could pull this off. Ultimately, Dolly's survivors will have the final say on who plays her, but the first step for the family is to get the project set up and scripted under the supervision of a Hollywood studio."
The source believes Parton's family would be wise to connect themselves with a producer who has a strong track record in biopics.
Biopic Could Become Box Office Hit
"The top name there right now is Graham King, who made [Queen's] Bohemian Rhapsody and the genre's biggest financial hit, this year's Michael. A movie covering Parton's career has similar potential for success, but this kind of movie requires a careful touch," the insider noted.
"There are no do-overs in this genre, and even Michael took more than four years and tons of reshoots to pull together a version of the movie that played well with fans around the world."