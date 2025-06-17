Beloved Disney Star Dead Aged 46 Weeks After Big-Screen Breakout Role in New Kids' Movie Blockbuster — With Family Paying Heartbreaking Tribute to Tragic 'Gentle Giant'
A beloved star of the new Lilo & Stitch movie has died weeks after the Disney film's release.
RadarOnline.com can reveal actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who made amusing cameos during the live-action remake as the "Hawaiian Dude", passed away so suddenly aged 46, his representatives found out about his death on social media.
'A Bright And Shining Star'
His sister Jalene Kanani Bell announced the shocking news in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.
She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.
"I've been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.
"He was and will remain a bright and shining star.
"He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stitch moment."
'We'll Keep Memories Alive'
His sister also told how Bell treated the family to a screening of the live-action show after its release just weeks ago.
She added: "He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago.
"Hug your loved ones today... our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy.
"Blessed by this and all the big and small moments.
"I will keep our memories alive."
Agent's 'Shock' At 'Heartbeaking' Death
Bell's cause of death has not yet been revealed and the actor's representative, Lashauna Downie, confirmed she only learned of Bell's passing through social media.
She called Bell a "gentle giant" and called his passing both "heartbreaking" and "sad."
Downie added: "I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking and sad.
"He was one of my best talent and embodied the true meaning of aloha… a gentle giant."
Proud Hawaiian Bell was known locally for his voice work over the P.A. system at Kona Airport.
Bell previously starred in TV shows such as Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0.
Tributes from fans have filled social media since Bell's passing.
One wrote: "So sad! What a loss for his family, friends and fans."
Another said: "RIP young star."
Bell's last Instagram post was on May 30.
He shared an interview with the team behind Kona Brewing's campaign, which won the Pele Award for Best In Show for Advertising.
Bell, an ambassador for the brand, raved in the caption: "2025 Pele Awards Overall Winner! #KonaBrewingHawaii #NMG #NellaMediaGroup."
The actor had been keeping fans up-to-date on the film on his social media.
Last month he shared video of his audition, which saw him humorously failing to eat a fake snow cone.