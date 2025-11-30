Your tip
Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke Reflects on Regret, Gratitude and Reaching 100 as He Admits to 'Neglecting' His Kids While Building His Career

Photo of Dick Van Dyke
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke admits he “probably neglected” his four children during his early career.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 30 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

As he approaches his 100th birthday on December 13, legendary actor Dick Van Dyke is taking a candid look back at his life, his decades-long career, and the sacrifices he made along the way.

The beloved Hollywood icon acknowledged that his relentless drive to succeed may have come at the expense of time with his children, RadarOnline.com can report.

dick van dyke regret gratitude reaching neglecting his kids
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke said his priority in the early years was earning money and getting his family out of poverty.

Van Dyke, who shared four children — Christian, 75, Barry, 74, Stacy, 70, and Carrie, 64 — with his late ex-wife Margie Willett, admitted in a recent interview that his early years in entertainment left little room for family life.

"In the beginning, I was (raised) in a family with no money, so the whole thing was getting some money together and getting a home," he said. Reflecting on the toll that took on his household, he added, "They probably got neglected at some point, because I was really working hard to get out of poverty, so to speak, but I haven't had any complaints from anybody."

The entertainer, who recently released his book 100 Rules for Living to 100, said his intense work schedule included game shows, nightclubs, and even an early morning radio DJ shift. "I played nightclubs. I did about everything. At one point, I was doing a disc jockey show at 5 in the morning, and then at night I was working with a partner in nightclubs," he recalled.

With only "three or four hours sleep in between," Van Dyke said the early grind was all about getting "a foothold" in show business. "After that, I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Article continues below advertisement

dick van dyke regret gratitude reaching neglecting his kids
Source: MEGA

The entertainer has released a new book, '100 Rules for Living to 100'.

Van Dyke expressed gratitude for having built a life around work he loves. "I think of how rare it is that a person gets to do for a living what they love to do," he said. "Most people have to go sit in an office. I never forgot that I look forward to getting up every morning and going to work, because it's what I would've done for nothing."

The comedian also credited his wife, Arlene Silver, 54, whom he married in 2012, with keeping him energized and joyful. "She's responsible for keeping me in the moment," he said. "She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy. She can get me singing or dancing and she carries so much responsibility... I'm just lucky."

'I Can't Complain'

dick van dyke regret gratitude reaching neglecting his kids
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke said he 'enjoyed every minute' of his career.

Despite the challenges of aging, Van Dyke maintains a grateful perspective.

During a recent Q&A, he reflected on outliving many of his closest friends, noting his intended Odd Couple remake with Ed Asner, who died in 2021. Even so, his outlook remains upbeat. When his wife asked how he stays positive, he replied simply: "Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain."

