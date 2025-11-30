Dick Van Dyke Reflects on Regret, Gratitude and Reaching 100 as He Admits to 'Neglecting' His Kids While Building His Career

Van Dyke, who shared four children — Christian, 75, Barry, 74, Stacy, 70, and Carrie, 64 — with his late ex-wife Margie Willett, admitted in a recent interview that his early years in entertainment left little room for family life.

"In the beginning, I was (raised) in a family with no money, so the whole thing was getting some money together and getting a home," he said. Reflecting on the toll that took on his household, he added, "They probably got neglected at some point, because I was really working hard to get out of poverty, so to speak, but I haven't had any complaints from anybody."

The entertainer, who recently released his book 100 Rules for Living to 100, said his intense work schedule included game shows, nightclubs, and even an early morning radio DJ shift. "I played nightclubs. I did about everything. At one point, I was doing a disc jockey show at 5 in the morning, and then at night I was working with a partner in nightclubs," he recalled.

With only "three or four hours sleep in between," Van Dyke said the early grind was all about getting "a foothold" in show business. "After that, I've enjoyed every minute of it."