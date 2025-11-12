EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Poignant Secret Reason Diane Keaton Refused to Stop Shrouding Herself In Hats, Turtlenecks and Scarves
Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:44 p.m. ET
Diane Keaton's lifelong devotion to her signature look of hats, turtlenecks, and tailored suits was not merely a style choice but a deeply personal shield – which RadarOnline.com can reveal was born of body shame and the trauma of battling skin cancer that haunted her for decades.
The Oscar-winning actress, who died aged 79 in California on October 11, had long been admired for her eccentric yet elegant fashion sense.
The Wardrobe as Armor
But friends have now revealed the Hollywood icon's signature wardrobe – the gloves, scarves, high collars, and wide-brimmed hats – also served as armor against both physical and emotional scars.
"Diane was incredibly stylish, but those clothes were also her protection," said a source close to the Annie Hall star.
"She was never fully comfortable showing her body. She carried a lot of insecurity about what she called her 'flaws,' and after what she went through with skin cancer, covering up just became her way of feeling safe. Her look wasn't vanity – it was survival."
Keaton herself had spoken candidly about the insecurities that shaped her self-presentation.
She admitted about her wardrobe: "Yes, it's very protective. It hides a multitude of sins. Flaws, anxiety – things like that. I would not feel comfortable in a short skirt or something cut off with my arms hanging out there."
The Scar of Skin Cancer
The actress, best known for her roles in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Something's Gotta Give, had faced health struggles throughout her adult life. Diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma at just 21, Keaton later underwent two surgeries for squamous cell cancer.
"Wear sunscreen. You've got to put it on," she once said in an interview.
Keaton added about the discovery she was ill: "I had it for a very, very long time before it was diagnosed. I knew something was up, but no one could find it. I had three biopsies before they found it. And it was deep."
The trauma of those experiences left its mark. She said: "I've always liked hats. They just frame a head. But, of course, nobody really thinks they're as great as I do."
Her wide-brimmed hats and high collars were not only fashion statements but a physical barrier against the California sun – and a reminder of what she had endured. In 2015, Keaton revealed skin cancer had also devastated her family.
"I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it," she said.
Reflecting on her potentially deadly years as a self-proclaimed "sun worshipper," Keaton admitted: "I might have avoided 20 skin cancers had I been a constant sunscreen wearer and taken the matter seriously."
Lingering Body Shame
But the actress's tendency to conceal herself went deeper than fear of the sun.
In her twenties, Keaton developed bulimia after being told to lose weight for a role. The illness consumed her for years, shaping how she viewed her body and her self-worth.
"All I did was feed my hunger, and I am an addict," she said. "It's true. I'm an addict in recovery; I'll always be an addict."
Even after she overcame her eating disorder, the anxieties it left behind lingered.
"I don't think it gets easier as you get older," she said. "I think it gets more pressing, just because it's really about death. It's really like approaching it, and how do you approach that part of your life? Nobody wants that."
Facing the World on Her Own Terms
Through her signature style, Keaton found a way to live with both her fears and her history.
One source said: "Those hats and turtlenecks were her armor. They were how she faced the world – on her own terms, with dignity, humor, and a touch of mystery."