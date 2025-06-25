Your tip
Home > Celebrity

What in the World Went Wrong? Dermot Mulroney Filmed Singing With Wife Prima Apollinaare Before Actor Filed for Divorce and 'Refused to Shell Out Cash'

Split photo of Dermot Mulroney, Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare
Source: MEGA;FOX

Dermot Mulroney and his wife, Prima Apollinaare, appeared happy on a reality show before their divorce.

June 25 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Dermot Mulroney appeared to be elated singing with his wife, Prima Apollinaare, when they appeared on a FOX reality show, but things took a turn as the actor would soon file for a divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Over the weekend, the My Best Friend's Wedding star filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, as he reportedly asked for spousal support and for the court to deny Apollinaare from receiving it from him.

The Pair Sang On 'We Are Family' Before Their Marriage Fell Apart

mulroney
Source: MEGA

Mulroney filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years, Prima Apollinaare.

However, Mulroney seemed to be singing a different tune in February 2024, when he appeared alongside his wife on We Are Family, a show that allows stars to perform with their non-famous relatives, as the pair was the first married couple to appear on the series.

The two performed Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

"It is great to come out and then turn to your own spouse and sing right into their face," Mulroney said in an interview at the time. "That was unusual. I have to say, really, really fun."

He added: "It was such an amazing phone call to get that the show reached out to us. They knew Prima's music and put together that we are this sort of secret couple, even though we've been together for 20 years.

"Kind of a stealth Hollywood couple..."

The good vibes took a turn a bit over a year after the pair's appearance on the popular show, as Mulroney filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years.

In the court documents, the movie star asked that attorneys' fees be split between them, and also requested he and Apollinaare share joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters: Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

Not Giving Up Any Money?

mulroney
Source: FOX

The couple appeared on the FOX reality series 'We Are Family' and performed together in February 2024.

The actor is also said to have requested the termination of the court’s ability to award Apollinaare spousal support; however, he asked for spousal support for himself.

According to a source, Mulroney did no such thing: "No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money.

"They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way."

mulroney
Source: MEGA

The actor is said to have asked the court not to give Apollinaare any of his money, but a source denied it.

Mulroney met Apollinaare a year after his divorce from actress Catherine Keener. Mulroney and Keener tied the knot in 1990 before officially parting ways in 2007.

"There are irreconcilable differences between the parties that have led to the irredeemable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” court documents read at the time.

The two share one son, Clyde, born in 1999.

keener
Source: MEGA

He was previously married to actress Catherine Keener.

Mulroney would then tie the knot with Apollinaare in 2010. The 52-year-old is a musician, and she released her album 22 in 2024.

"We both like to do karaoke together, and we both like music so much, Apollinaare previously said of her TV appearance with Mulroney. "It was actually, for me, it was really an amazing experience to be on television and singing."

