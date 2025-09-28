T-Boned in Denver! Honey Boo Boo Survives Terrifying Car Crash as Mama June Races to Her Side: 'She's Banged Up, But She’s Okay'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson was involved in a car accident in Denver on Friday, September 26, while running an errand, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 20-year-old reality TV star was pulling out of her driveway when another driver "T-boned" her vehicle while driving down the road.
Her mother, Mama June Shannon, broke the news in an Instagram video, calling it her daughter's "first car wreck" but assuring fans that she is "okay" and "resting".
The Crash
Mama June filmed the update from a crowded airport before boarding a flight to be by her daughter's side. She explained that Honey Boo Boo had been leaving her house when the accident happened and said the 23-year-old male driver admitted fault. "He admitted that he was going 40mph and probably wasn't paying attention," she told followers, adding that the impact hit the driver's side of her daughter's car.
"It could have been a lot worse," she said.
Following the crash, Thompson was taken to the hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home. According to her mother, she is experiencing both back pain and "headache issues".
Mama June Speaks Out
Mama June shared further details in the caption of her Instagram post: "Today is definitely been a crazy day since 3 o'clock. This is what I hate that. Alana Thompson is 23 hours away, but she is following her dreams when you get that phone call and your stomach drops and all you can hear is someone hollering trust me I'll do a story time about it tomorrow but she is at home. She is resting."
She added that her daughter "is banged up a little bit but other than that she is OK first car wreck".
Mama June explained that Thompson had been "just going to go get her hair done" when the crash occurred.
Honney Boo Boo is Going to School
Despite the ordeal, Honey Boo Boo is determined to continue with her plans. "Her phone call was to the police or second phone call was to her clinical director because tomorrow would've been her first day that she would've started clinicals and she still saying that she's gonna get up in the morning and go we will see…" Mama June revealed.
Thompson is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Regis University in Denver. Mama June said she was traveling to Denver "to get her rental car get the car situation figured out and making sure that she is OK".
She later told outlets she was "thankful" the outcome wasn't worse, adding: "If Honey Boo Boo had pulled out of her residence just moments earlier, it would've been a whole different visit."
The Family Drama
While this was Thompsons' first accident as a driver, she was previously involved in a wreck over a decade ago in 2014. At the time, her father, Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson, was behind the wheel with Mama June and sisters Lauryn and Jessica when another vehicle struck them during a left turn.
Reflecting on the incident, Honey Boo Boo questioned whether her father's actions were intentional. "There were just times when my dad, he would just get super angry and he let his anger issues just get the best of him," she told outlets. "So you never really knew when he was angry, what would happen. It was just always up in the air."
She added: "There (were) times (when) he would just rip his clothes off or just throw things or punch walls. It was just a little scary. You never know what could happen when he got angry."
The star also admitted that she does not have much contact with her father. "I can't even tell you the last time I talked to him. That's how long it's been," she said.
The accident comes just months after the May premiere of a dramatized Lifetime documentary about her life, which drew mixed reviews