T-Boned in Denver! Honey Boo Boo Survives Terrifying Car Crash as Mama June Races to Her Side: 'She's Banged Up, But She’s Okay'

While this was Thompsons' first accident as a driver, she was previously involved in a wreck over a decade ago in 2014. At the time, her father, Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson, was behind the wheel with Mama June and sisters Lauryn and Jessica when another vehicle struck them during a left turn.

Reflecting on the incident, Honey Boo Boo questioned whether her father's actions were intentional. "There were just times when my dad, he would just get super angry and he let his anger issues just get the best of him," she told outlets. "So you never really knew when he was angry, what would happen. It was just always up in the air."

She added: "There (were) times (when) he would just rip his clothes off or just throw things or punch walls. It was just a little scary. You never know what could happen when he got angry."

The star also admitted that she does not have much contact with her father. "I can't even tell you the last time I talked to him. That's how long it's been," she said.

The accident comes just months after the May premiere of a dramatized Lifetime documentary about her life, which drew mixed reviews