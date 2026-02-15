EXCLUSIVE: 10 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Dennis Quaid — Including His Brutal Anorexia Battle

3. Dennis studied Mandarin Chinese and dance at Texas' Bellaire High School. He ended up following in big brother Randy's acting footsteps – joining him in L.A. after Randy already had an Oscar nomination for The Last Detail.

4. Dennis peeled off 44 pounds to play Doc Holliday in the 1994 Western Wyatt Earp, even though he was asked to lose just 10 pounds. His drastic weight loss caused Dennis to develop anorexia, but he got treatment and overcame the eating disorder.

Ironically, he and Randy both portrayed Doc Holliday – Randy played the dentist-turned-gunslinger in 1999's Purgatory.

5. Throwing himself into another role, Dennis learned to fly a plane for his role as pilot/astronaut Gordon Cooper in the 1983 film The Right Stuff. As a licensed pilot, he regularly flies to his Montana property and hosted the Fox Nation series Top Combat Pilot.