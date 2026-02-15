Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dennis Quaid
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 10 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Dennis Quaid — Including His Brutal Anorexia Battle

dennis quaid secrets brutal anorexia battle
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid reveals lesser-known secrets, including his brutal anorexia battle during his career.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dennis Quaid reprises his role as a drunk, abusive father in the poignant film I Can Only Imagine 2, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here are 10 things you probably don't know about the 71-year-old actor.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Randy Quaid influenced his younger brother's career path after earning an Oscar nomination for 'The Last Detail.'
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid influenced his younger brother's career path after earning an Oscar nomination for 'The Last Detail.'

Article continues below advertisement

1. Quaid was born to electrician dad William Rudy Quaid and real estate agent mom Juanita Bonnie Dale "Nita" Jordan, and has English, Scots-Irish, and Cajun ancestry. He's the brother of Independence Day and National Lampoon's Vacation star Randy Quaid, and a first cousin twice removed of cowboy singing legend Gene Autry.

2. At age 12, Dennis wanted to be a vet: "I was a veterinarian's assistant. I cleaned up, fed the animals and watched operations."

Article continues below advertisement

3. Dennis studied Mandarin Chinese and dance at Texas' Bellaire High School. He ended up following in big brother Randy's acting footsteps – joining him in L.A. after Randy already had an Oscar nomination for The Last Detail.

4. Dennis peeled off 44 pounds to play Doc Holliday in the 1994 Western Wyatt Earp, even though he was asked to lose just 10 pounds. His drastic weight loss caused Dennis to develop anorexia, but he got treatment and overcame the eating disorder.

Ironically, he and Randy both portrayed Doc Holliday – Randy played the dentist-turned-gunslinger in 1999's Purgatory.

5. Throwing himself into another role, Dennis learned to fly a plane for his role as pilot/astronaut Gordon Cooper in the 1983 film The Right Stuff. As a licensed pilot, he regularly flies to his Montana property and hosted the Fox Nation series Top Combat Pilot.

Article continues below advertisement
Meg Ryan shared a decade-long marriage with Dennis Quaid during her rise after 'When Harry Met Sally.'
Source: MEGA

Meg Ryan shared a decade-long marriage with Dennis Quaid during her rise after 'When Harry Met Sally.'

Article continues below advertisement

6. "My favorite movie I've made was The Right Stuff, about the original seven astronauts," he revealed. "I grew up in Houston and watched them on TV in the first grade. That replaced my wanting to be a cowboy."

7. Dennis has been married to two famous actresses: Stripes and Halloween beauty P.J. Soles (1978-83) and When Harry Met Sally icon Meg Ryan (1991-2001). Dennis revealed: "Being a celebrity couple is not so easy – it's double publicity, and it's hard to have a private life."

8. Dennis has three children: son Jack, 33, with Ryan, and twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, 18, with his third wife, real-estate agent Kimberly Buffington (2004-18).

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hollywood stars have draw attention for fearless stripteases that showcase confidence and boundary-pushing fame.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Stripteases! Radar Names the Stars Who Have Never Been Afraid to Bare All

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Why Charles is Being Nicknamed 'King Muck' — And It's Nothing to Do With His Filthy Brother Andrew

Article continues below advertisement
Gene Autry stands as a notable family link as Quaid's first cousin twice removed, according to the actor's lineage.
Source: MEGA

Gene Autry stands as a notable family link as Quaid's first cousin twice removed, according to the actor's lineage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

9. He said: "The greatest part of being a father is being in the car with them on the way to school. That's where you really get to know them."

10. Dennis' biggest pet peeve is pettiness, and he loves watermelon.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.